Nigerian Leaders Should Create More Opportunities For Youths – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has affirmed that Nigerian youths have capacity to match their counterparts in the world. He stated this at the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Yikpata, Kwara State.

The Senate President urged the Nigerian leaders to do everything humanly possible to give youths the opportunity to excel.

“Most of you would shine if we give you that opportunity. We shall do everything to ensure that your future is bright.”

He was at the camp to commiserate with the corps members over the death of one of them, Ms Hilda Amadi Ikechukwu. Saraki who led a one-minute silence in her honour, described his visit as part of a process of immortalising her.

“We must take up the responsibility of doing more to ensure that this type of thing doesn’t happen again, and that every corps member leaves the camp with good memories.

“The camp should not be a place of endurance, but where you should be happy to be, as it would impact your life even after service. Times are hard, but we have a country that has great potential,” he said.

He bemoaned the state of facilities at the camp, and stressed the need to improve on its medical and other amenities. He also argued that the poor state of facilities and other issues were not enough reasons to review the scheme, adding that it was a ‘valuable asset’ to the country.

He expressed concern about the clinic; hostel facilities, kitchen, and other components at the camp, which, he said were in dire need of expansion and rehabilitation. He promised to ensure that the fencing of the orientation camp was done on time to improve on its security.

Saraki vowed to use his ‘persuasive influence’ to ensure that the state government begins to pay local monthly allowance to corps members serving in the area.

The State Director of the NYSC, Mr. Amaefule Remigius, described the late Amadi as a young lady, full of life, intelligent, beautiful and very active in all camp activities while alive.