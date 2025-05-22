Gowon, Akinyemi Express Optimism Over Sahel States’ Return To ECOWAS

The Former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, have expressed confidence that Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic will eventually return to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), following renewed diplomatic engagements aimed at reconciliation.

The statesmen made their remarks during an international conference titled “ECOWAS at 50”, organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), held on Tuesday in Lagos.

The event brought together diplomats, scholars, and policy experts to reflect on ECOWAS’ five decades of regional integration, peace-building, and economic cooperation.

Speaking on the recent withdrawal of the three Sahel nations from ECOWAS, General Gowon—one of the founding figures of the regional bloc—described their exit as “deeply unfortunate” but not irreparable. He lauded ECOWAS for maintaining diplomatic channels and reaffirmed his belief in the power of dialogue and African brotherhood.

“We had thought the era of countries leaving ECOWAS was over,” Gowon said. “Still, I do not lose hope. With ongoing diplomatic efforts and peaceful dialogue, I am confident we will succeed in bringing them back.”

In a symbolic show of inclusivity, the former Head of State even proposed a name change to encourage their return.

“If what it takes is to add another ‘S’ to become ECOWASS—Economic Community of West African States and Sahel—then so be it,” he quipped.

Gowon further urged ECOWAS to remain focused on its core pillars of peace, security, and the welfare of its citizens, while commending the bloc’s openness to reconciliation.

Echoing similar sentiments, Prof. Akinyemi hailed Nigeria’s role in deploying “quiet diplomacy” in engaging the Sahel countries. He cited Nigeria’s discreet humanitarian gesture of sending 300 fuel tankers to Niger during a recent crisis as a powerful act of solidarity.

“Nigeria didn’t grandstand. It acted quietly, helping a neighbour without making them lose face,” he said. “That act of brotherhood paved the way for renewed engagement.”

He also referenced a recent visit by Niger’s Foreign Minister to Nigeria as a positive sign of ongoing diplomatic engagement, asserting that the African model of resolving conflicts—anchored on dialogue, solidarity, and mutual respect—was already yielding results.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these countries will return,” Akinyemi added.

On the sidelines of the regional discourse, the German Consul General in Lagos, Mr. Weert Börner, advised African nations to avoid overdependence on Russia for security and development support. He urged ECOWAS to stay committed to combating terrorism and deepening intra-regional trade.

Also speaking, the Resident Representative of Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Marija Peran, advocated for enhanced regional integration, particularly in economic governance, security architecture, and sustainable development. She raised concerns over persistent political instability, insecurity, and cross-border crime plaguing the region.

Director-General of the NIIA, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, expressed optimism that ECOWAS would weather its current challenges and emerge stronger, citing the organisation’s resilience and track record over the past 50 years.

Dignitaries at the event included the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin; 2023 Social Democratic Party presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo; former Foreign Minister, Maj. Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (retd); Erelu Dosumu-Abiola; NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr. Abubakar Audi; and renowned scholars including Prof. Olawale Albert and Prof. Bola Akinterinwa.

The conference concluded with a renewed call for regional solidarity, strategic diplomacy, and the reaffirmation of ECOWAS’ founding ideals in fostering unity, stability, and prosperity across West Africa.