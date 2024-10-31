Google Invests N2.8 Billion In Nigeria’s AI Development To Boost Digital Skills And Innovation

Nigeria’s push toward Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancement has gained momentum with a N2.8 billion investment from Google, aimed at enhancing innovation and nurturing tech talent across the country.

This announcement was made in Abuja on Thursday, an initiative which forms part of Google’s larger $5.8 million commitment to digital skill-building programs across Sub-Saharan Africa.

At the unveiling event, Google’s President for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Matt Brittin, emphasized the company’s commitment to fostering digital transformation in Nigeria. This funding will support key AI talent development initiatives and skill-building programs, including a partnership with Data Science Nigeria and Nigeria’s National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR).

Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, highlighted that the initiative will not only accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation but also help bridge the unemployment gap. “This investment from Google underscores our dedication to establishing Nigeria as a leader in AI innovation. By utilizing Google’s expertise and resources, we are opening doors for Nigerians to acquire the skills necessary to succeed in the global digital economy,” he said.

Key aspects of Google’s support include a DeepTech program that aims to train 20,000 Nigerian youths in data science and AI, provide tools and resources to 25,000 educators, and equip 125,000 young Nigerians with foundational AI skills. Additionally, 10 Nigerian AI startups will receive N100 million in funding, along with Google Cloud Credits and mentorship from Google engineers.

Olumide Balogun, Google’s Director for West Africa, emphasized the initiative’s role in fostering development and providing opportunities for Nigeria’s youth. He stated, “By leveraging technology, we can create a future that empowers young people and drives sustainable development.”

This investment marks a significant step in Nigeria’s journey to becoming an AI hub, positioning the country as a leader in technology innovation and creating pathways for thousands of young Nigerians to thrive in the digital economy.