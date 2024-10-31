TotalEnergies Opens OML 58 Scholarship For Nigerian Students In Host Communities

TotalEnergies opens applications for its OML 58 Scholarship, providing Nigerian students from host communities with financial support for higher education. Covering full tuition and living expenses, the scholarship supports selected students throughout their studies, as long as they maintain strong academic performance.

The scholarship reflects TotalEnergies Nigeria’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, targeting students in OML 58 operational areas who attend Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

Scholarship Overview

The OML 58 Scholarship focuses on supporting students from communities near its operations, such as Erema, Olo, Ubeta, Obagi, and Ibewa. Aimed at relieving educational costs, the scholarship allows students to focus on their academic goals without financial obstacles. Located in Rivers State, OML 58 is a major onshore production site, contributing to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector with efforts toward reducing gas flaring.

Eligibility Criteria for 2024

To qualify, applicants must be Nigerian citizens, enrolled in a public tertiary institution, and from a community in the OML 58 region, such as Egi, Igburu, Ekeye, or Rumuekpe. All applications need to be submitted by November 9, 2024.

Scholarship Benefits

The scholarship covers all educational costs, including tuition and living expenses, helping students from host communities to complete their education without financial worry.

Required Documents for Application

Applicants should prepare specific documents for submission, including a completed application form, academic transcripts, a passport photo, a birth or age declaration, a recommendation letter, and a certificate of indigeneity. Reviewing all requirements ensures a successful submission.

Application Process

Students can apply by accessing the online portal and submitting the required documents and information by the deadline.

Apply here