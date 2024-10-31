FG And University Staff Unions To Hold Critical Talks Amid Nationwide Strike

The Federal Government is set to meet today with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) to discuss the ongoing strike that has disrupted university activities across Nigeria.

The meeting, was scheduled for 11 a.m and will be presided over by the Minister of State for Education and held in the Minister’s Conference Room.

SSANU Vice-President Abdussobur Salaam confirmed that the unions received an official invitation late Wednesday evening. According to Salaam, “The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. today. It will be presided over by the Minister of State for Education.”

The unions under JAC initiated the indefinite strike on Monday, citing four months of unpaid salaries affecting staff across universities. The financial shortfall has impacted even top university officials, including Vice-Chancellors, bursars, and registrars, prompting the unions to call for urgent government intervention.

SSANU National President Mohammed Ibrahim emphasized that the non-payment has compounded operational challenges within the institutions, leading to a shutdown of services crucial to Nigeria’s university system.