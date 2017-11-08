Goldberg Moves Isedowo As 28 Artisans Would Be Rewarded

Isedowo, the empowerment initiative of Goldberg lager beer from the stables of Nigerian Breweries, is moving its campaign to Ondo State where 28 small scale entrepreneurs would be supported with grants of N300, 000 each to grow their businesses.

This is coming on the heels of successful activations in Osun and Ekiti States where 32 artisans received N300, 000 each in the last three months.

The Ondo State activation will commence with submission of business proposals at Isedowo collection centres from November 15 to 19, 2017.

This will be followed by collation and sorting of applications, audition and screening, trade visit and cheque presentation to beneficiaries at Fadeolu Guest House, Ondo Town, on Friday, November 24, 2017.

In all, Goldberg plans to support 100 artisans across the Southwest with N300, 000 each through the empowerment scheme.

Early beneficiaries of the scheme have affirmed that the initiative is laudable and has indeed provided them huge relief from financial challenges faced in expanding their businesses.

Taiwo Akinola, a fashion designer, said he bought an industrial sewing machine and has started selling fabrics with the grant.

Yakubu Abdulazeez, an auto mechanic, stated that he bought work tools and has placed order for a launch diagnostic machine for automobile repairs from London. He has also started selling Toyota, Mazda and Volkswagen spare parts.

Eniola Awe, another fashion designer, agrees that the grant provided a huge financial relief for her. She said she was able to buy an industrial and manual sewing machine, a generator as well as mannequin for her fashion outfit from the grant.

The Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager and Stout brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Agu explained that the empowerment scheme demonstrates Goldberg’s passion towards improving the lives of people in the Southwest, by creating job opportunities in the region.

“Through the grants, the brand believes that businesses would be fortified, which will lead to the reduction of unemployment, as beneficiaries are supported to increase their workforce and further improve the living standard of people in the Southwest,” Agu stated.

To benefit from the interventionist scheme, interested participants are expected to showcase their business ideas and how they impact the society.

Isedowo was launched in August by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II and it has received wide commendation from prominent monarchs in the Southwest.