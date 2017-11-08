Nuclear Weapons: Trump Urges North Korea To Come For Negotiation

“We call on every responsible nation, including China and Russia, to demand the North Korean regime end its nuclear weapons and missile programmes,” Trump told a joint press conference in Seoul alongside South Korean President Moon Jae In.

The US president said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “is threatening millions and millions of lives so needlessly” by continuing to pursue nuclear weapons. “I really believe it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table,” Trump said, noting that he sees “certain movement” towards that end on Pyongyang’s behalf. “I think we’re making a lot of progress,” Trump added.

The president’s optimism represented a turnabout from his threats of “fire and fury,” which he directed toward Pyongyang in August.

Trump also described the US military’s “strength” in the region as a warning to North Korea to halt its nuclear ambitions, and he added, “We hope to God we never have to use [it].” South Korea is a “long-standing ally of the US,” Trump said, and the relationship between the two countries is as “partners and friends who have fought side by side in a war.” “We cannot allow North Korea to threaten all that we have built,” Trump said.

Moon announced that he and Trump had agreed to increase the payload for Seoul’s missile arsenal in the face of threats from Pyongyang, and he said Trump reaffirmed the US’s “iron-clad commitment to defend South Korea.” “We agreed to work towards resolving the North Korean nuclear issue in a peaceful manner and bringing permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula,” he said. While urging Pyongyang to halt its missile provocations, Moon also said that “we are willing to offer North Korea a bright future.”