Gold Prices Rise in the Wake of Dollar Slip, Brexit Setback

Gold Prices rose $10 to a 2-week high of $1265 on Monday morning while the Dollar slipped as new US-Chinese trade tariffs began and the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator resigned over the Government’s plan for a trade deal with the EU, writes Steffen Grosshauser at BullionVault.

The US and China started the first round of ‘tit for tat’ tariffs on $34 billion of each other’s annual exports on Friday.

The Dollar index, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of other major currencies, today fell 0.2% to its lowest since mid-June after Friday’s US jobs data showed the unemployment rate increasing while average wages grew less than expected.

European stocks followed Asia higher as the Chinese Yuan also rallied on the currency markets.

“The tariffs were already priced in,” reckons Josh Graves, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures.

“Gold needs more than a trade war to push it higher,” he added. “It needs volatility in equities, weaker economic data, a dovish Fed.

“Gold needs to see closes above $1275-$1280 before it finds any support.”