PDP, 30 Parties form Coalition ahead of 2019 Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formed a new alliance with more than 30 other political parties in the country.

The parties announced a new name – Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Monday when they met at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The announcement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the leaders of the merging parties, in their bid to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC).

Part of the agreement of the MoU is to mobilise support for consensus candidates at the centre, states, and the Legislative arm of government.

Leaders of political parties in attendance include that of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC), Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP), National Conscience Party (NCP), Labour Party, and a host of other newly registered parties.

PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Former Senate President David Mark, and, R-APC Chairman Buba Galadima, were present at the meeting.

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who broke out of the ruling party to form the Reformed APC, including the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, were also present.

More to follow…