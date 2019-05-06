Game of Thrones Star Sansa Stark’ changes last name to Jonas

Actress, Sophie Turner, who featured in Game of Thrones as Sansa Stark is set to take her husband’s name and will be addressed as Sophie Jonas.

Turner got married to Joe Jonas on May 1 at Nevada, Las Vegas.

According to Pop Sugar Magazine, their marriage certificate states that Turner wishes to use the name, Sophie Belinda Jonas, but she will continue to use her initial surname ‘Turner’ for now.

“With this, Turner will join her sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, when she swaps surnames.

Priyanka took Jonas as her surname after marrying Nick in 2018 and Danielle followed suit in 2009 after marrying Kevin.

Although, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married on May 1, they are still planning to have an official ceremony in France during summer.