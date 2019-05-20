Game of Thrones Ends with One More Shocking Twist

Major spoiler alerts follow. A growing movement of fans has already decided the final season should be re-made. No word on that from HBO or the show’s producers, but the final episode did happen this evening. We opened with Jon Snow defending “innocent” members of the Golden Company.

They were about to die at the hands of newly minted Queen Danyeares’ primary general, Greyworm, who is shortly named the Queen’s Master of War.

The entire “Jaime is alive” part of the fandom right now #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ileXy8nlzV — Katie (@homewardbound83) May 20, 2019

Out with the old, in with the new

Ashes rain over the first quarter of the episode as the Mad Queen addresses her troops. Dany speaks of “freeing” the people of Kingslanding, although at this point there aren’t many left. Arya Stark, who we last saw riding off on a white horse at the end of the last episode, a cold-blooded look on her face, is present for the speech.

Tyrion Lannister appears by the Queen’s side, only to be told he is a traitor for previously having freed his brother Jaime, hoping Jaime could convince Cersi to back down. That gambit failed, as we later learned, and Tyrion resigns his position as hand to the Queen, saying:

“I freed my brother, and you slaughtered a city.”

Tyrion is taken away, presumably to be executed.

Arya tries to warn Jon Snow that he is in danger, but Jon, who insists that Dany is “everyone’s queen now,” has no reply.

The queen doesn’t keep prisoners long

Jon Snow visits Tyrion in his prison cell, where he awaits execution, and asks about the afterlife. Jon, who has died before, tells Tyrion there is no afterlife.

Like Arya, Tyrion tries to warn Jon Snow that Dany is far from done. He then tries to convince Snow, as Virus did before, that he should be King of the Seven Kingdoms. He also lays out his logic for why Jon Snow is probably not safe around Dany.