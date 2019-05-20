Former Real Madrid President says it is Impossible for Bale to Stay

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says it is “impossible,” for Gareth Bale to remain at the Bernabeu.

Bale was an unused substitute as Madrid signed off a dismal campaign with a home loss to Real Betis and he did not acknowledge the home fans as he left.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said he “did not know,” whether Bale had played his final game for the club.

“Zidane is not keen on him; it is a relationship that will come to an end,” Calderon told BBC Sport Wales.

The Frenchman, re-appointed Madrid boss in March, offered no assurances to their former world record signing after the disappointing defeat to Betis.

“I’m sorry he didn’t get to play, but no-one knows what will happen,” he said.

“If I think a player doesn’t fit in the team, I have to do what I think works best.

“No-one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present.”

Asked about the future of Bale and keeper Keylor Navas, who has also been linked with a move away, he added: “I don’t know if it’s the last game for them or not. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Calderon believes Bale’s time at Madrid will come to an end this summer after six-years following his record £85 million switch from Tottenham as his relationship with Zidane is so poor.

“It seems it was his last game for Real Madrid,” said Calderon.

“Zidane, last year when he left, he thought it was imperative to keep Ronaldo and to sell Bale and they decided not to do that.

“It seems it is impossible for him to be here… because of the coach and the relationship with the fans. They think he is not committed and that is a problem.

“The best thing for him is to move. He should take the opportunity if there is one.”

Calderon says Madrid will be prepared to take a financial hit to get Bale away from the club.

The 29-year old has been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur, though Bale’s wages far exceed those of Spurs’ top earner Harry Kane.

“Maybe he will go on loan. It is a problem when the coach and player do not get along, you have to look at every option to find a solution,” he added.

“The problem is the salary it is a high salary. He has not been lucky at Madrid since the beginning. Fans thought for the money he would be better than Cristiano and that was really impossible.

“It is a divorce that is difficult to solve. They will find a loan or a transfer for perhaps a low amount of money.”