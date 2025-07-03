FUZE By Stanbic IBTC Returns With ₦90 Million In Prizes And A Bold New Vision For Youth Talent

Another wave of innovation, creativity, and youth expression is set to unfold, as Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, officially returns with the highly anticipated FUZE, its flagship youth empowerment platform built to spotlight the future of Nigerian talent.

Now in its fourth season, FUZE returns under a bold new theme: The Ultimate Show. The 2025 edition promises a bigger stage, broader impact, and even more thrilling opportunities for emerging stars across four creative categories: music, dance, fashion, and tech.

In the last edition, winners collectively shared a ₦50 million prize pool. This year’s edition comes with a significant increase in reward, a total prize pool of ₦90 million, designed to accelerate winners’ dreams into tangible growth and long-term success.

With over 18,000 entries received since inception, FUZE has grown into one of the most dynamic youth platforms in Nigeria, serving not only as a showcase for talent but also as a launchpad for creative careers. This year, the experience expands even further, blending competition with cultural storytelling, collaborative performance, and immersive digital engagement.

Audiences and participants can expect to compete in a viral remix challenge, a story challenge that redefines audience participation, and a show format inspired by global entertainment standards but deeply rooted in Nigeria’s vibrant youth expression.

Speaking on the initiative, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, reaffirmed the organisation’s long-standing commitment to supporting youth advancement in Nigeria.

Olumide said, “At Stanbic IBTC, we remain steadfast in our commitment to initiatives that contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s socio-economic development, especially through the empowerment of young people. We believe strongly in the transformative power of youth. This platform brings that belief to life by creating an environment where talent is discovered, nurtured, and elevated into opportunity. FUZE Season 4 is a continuation of that purpose, and this edition promises to be our most impactful yet.”

Kunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, expressed excitement about the platform’s evolution:

Kunle noted, “FUZE has always been more than just performance, it is about giving young people across Nigeria a credible, visible and powerful space to showcase who they are and what they can become. This season, we are doubling down on that promise by expanding the format, the prize pool and the reach.”

To enter for this year’s talent show, participants are encouraged to visit events.stanbicibtc.com, fill out the application form, upload a 1-minute video showcasing their talent in either music, fashion, dance or tech and submit to receive a unique ID via email.

For ongoing updates and key announcements, participants and fans can visit the official FUZE landing page. The dedicated Events App also offers real-time updates, exclusive content, and schedules. For a glimpse into the energy of previous seasons, the Season 3 YouTube playlist offers a compelling showcase of FUZE’s journey so far.