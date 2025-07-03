Lagos Kicks Off Distribution Of 8 Million Clean Cookstoves To Promote Environmental Sustainability

The Lagos State Government has officially flagged off the distribution of eight million improved cookstoves to residents, beginning with a pilot rollout in Makoko community, as part of a broader effort to combat energy poverty and advance environmental sustainability across the state.

The initiative, which is part of the national Clean Cookstove Programme registered under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), aims to distribute 80 million free improved cookstoves nationwide. Lagos received an allocation of eight million units , a reflection of both its large population and its leadership in sustainable development efforts.

At the flag-off ceremony held recently in Lagos, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, described the launch as “the first spark of a transformative movement.” He highlighted that the initiative aligns with the state’s goals of promoting public health, environmental protection, and economic inclusion, particularly among vulnerable communities.

“Energy poverty remains a major barrier to equitable growth. Traditional cooking methods using firewood and charcoal contribute significantly to deforestation, indoor air pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions, while also posing serious health risks—especially to women and children,” George stated.

He noted that the pilot distribution, focused on the underserved riverine Makoko community, was a deliberate choice to ensure the intervention begins where the need is greatest.

“This pilot affirms our strategy to start where the impact is most needed—where communities face the greatest burden of energy poverty and climate vulnerability,” he said, adding that the full-scale distribution of the eight million units will follow in the coming months.

George also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy, led by Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, and the technical partner, GreenPlinth Africa Ltd., in translating the initiative from policy to practical impact.

“To our beneficiaries: you are not just recipients of a cooking device—you are the first ambassadors of environmental change. Your feedback and experience will shape the future of this programme as it expands across Lagos,” he said.

He called on investors, donor agencies, and private sector players to support the initiative, describing clean energy investment as critical to health, climate resilience, and the future of generations to come.

Echoing his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, described the launch as a milestone in the journey towards practical, community-based climate solutions.

“This is not just the first stage of rolling out cookstoves—it’s the culmination of a journey that began in 2023 to identify the real needs in communities and transform those needs into scalable solutions,” Oshodi said.

She noted that the Makoko beneficiaries were selected from an initial data pool of 100, and that the pilot programme marks the beginning of a comprehensive distribution plan that will eventually reach thousands of households across Lagos.

“This is the first official distribution under the national 80 million Clean Cookstove Initiative, and I’m proud that Lagos is leading the way,” she added.

The initiative aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda, which includes commitments to build a smart, green, inclusive, and economically resilient Lagos.