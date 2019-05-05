Funke Egbemode Emerges President of Nigerian Guild of Editors

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE has returned the Managing Director of New Telegraph, Funke Egbemode as the new President for another two year tenure.

Egbemode, who is the incumbent President, was elected unopposed by members of the Guild at the end of the 2019 Biennial Convention in Lagos State, Western Nigeria.

The event was attended by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Acting Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu and others.

Like Egbemode, the Deputy President; Umar Tudunwada, Vice President (West); Mustapha Isa, General Secretary; Mary Atolagbe, Assistant General Secretary; Austeen Elewodalu, Treasurer; Victoria Ibanga and Social/Publicity Secretary; Ken Ugbechie, were elected unopposed.

The electoral committee chairman,Ray Ekpu who announced winners of the elections, explained that the delay in the announcement was to ensure thorough democratic process prevail at the convention.

Announcing the result, a member of the committee, Mrs. Dupe Ajayi-Gbadebo, declared that the Vice President (North) seat was won by Hajia Sani who polled 137 votes to defeat her opponent,Sanusi Jubril who got 102 while Samuel Egbala occupied Vice President (East)

While Nwosu won the contest by 202 votes,Eze Anaba scored 164 votes to emerge as the second and Gabriel Akin-Adewo got 125 for the West Standing committee as Adeleye Ajayi lost out with 114 votes.

Also announced as winner for the seat of Standing Committee (East), were: Mr. Ngwoke Ngwoke and Freston Akpor while the Standing Committee (North) seats were won by Catherine Agbo and Husseina Ibrahim.

Responding on behalf of the elected members, Egbemode, assured members that the committee would serve diligently and often embark on wider consultations to ensure the stance of NGE reflect the opinion of every members.

While describing the contest as breathtaking, the newly elected President said that the committee would strengthen NGE to protect interest of members.

According to her, I and other members accept this as a trust and we will not betray this trust. I will consult more during my new tenure. I promise, though I have idea of what I want to do, but we will ensure that whatever NGE does reflect the will of the members. The integrity of NGE must be protected.

While thanking all those that put aside sentiments and family engagements to ensure that this happens today, she is bullish that the NGE is a tree that must be protected to grow.

