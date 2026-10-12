Full list- names of 68 new SANs sworn in by CJN

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 12, 2026

Keypoints

• Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has sworn in 68 legal practitioners as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

• The swearing-in took place on Monday during the 2026/2027 Legal Year ceremony.

• The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee approved the elevation at its 174th plenary session held in Abuja in July.

• The new SANs comprise 67 advocates and one academic, Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri.

• The 67 advocates were listed according to their seniority at the Bar.

Main Story

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has sworn in 68 legal practitioners as Senior Advocates of Nigeria during the ceremony marking the 2026/2027 Legal Year, PUNCH Online reported that the swearing-in took place on Monday as part of activities marking the commencement of the new legal year.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee had approved the elevation of the 68 legal practitioners at its 174th plenary session held in Abuja in July, According to an earlier report, the newly elevated SANs comprise 67 advocates and one academic, Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri.

The names of the 67 advocates, listed according to their seniority at the Bar, are:

Full List of the 67 Advocates

Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu Jude Chukwuemeka Okafor Godwill Achibong Umoh Sunday Samuel Obende Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe Jimson Ejovi Okodaso Olalekan Lawrence Bade-John Olaotan Thomas Olusegun Philemeon Audu Daffi Adenrele David Adegborioye James Eromosele Agbonhese Alexander Nduka Muoka Onome Okodiya Emmanuel Akunke Akomaye Ikhide Ehighelua Mas’ud Mobolaji Alabelewe Ogunmuyiwa Olayinka Balogun Anthony Auditz Iroagalachi Mohammed Tajudeen Mohammed Odion Peter Odia Gbemiga Adaramola Moses Okoh Onyilokwu Charles Azubuike Obodozie Hakeem Obafemi Agaba Bimbo Felix Atilola Okechukwu Steve Emelieze Joshua Demilade Olaniyan Igonikon Abiola Adekunle Christian Nnadozie Nwokorie Sadiku Momoh Ilegieuno Sarafa Kolawole Idowu Olujoke Enitan Aliu Oliver Onyenucheya Amuzie Adebisi Emmanuel Adeniyi Faruk Abdullah Sagir Gezawa Suleiman Ifeanyi Godwin Ezeuko Adebayo Folorunsho Ologe Sabiu Gumba Adamu Eric Keme-Egolukumor Omare Soibi Ideriah Ovia Somina Peter Johnbull Chinedum Ikenna Umeche Emmanuel Eghiegba Ekhasemomhe Mohammed El-Hassan Sheriff Junaidu Bello Marshall Olawale Sunday Fapohunda Adebiyi Alaba Adetoboye Senior Sulyman Ibrahim Agba Eimunjeze Ayobamidele Oyekunle Akande Adetunji Taiwo Adedoyin Adeniyi Olamide Moigbotoluwa Adekunle Umaru Yunusa Akorede Habeeb Lawal Darlington Nnabuike Ozurumba Nnaemeka Francis Patrick Egonu Kayode Orire Omosehin Mitchel Akinrinsola Aribisala Bolu Agbaje Akadri Oluwaseun Asimiyu Alao Olugbenga Olusanya Ajala Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja Afees Hassan Adebayo Mohammed Abiodun Adelodun Jonathan Akintola Makinde Olajide Salami

The academic elevated to the rank is Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri.

The Issues

The conferment of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria rank is a significant professional recognition within the country’s legal profession. The elevation recognises legal practitioners and academics who have met the relevant criteria for the prestigious title.

What’s Being Said

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee approved the 68 appointments at its plenary session in Abuja in July. The Chief Justice subsequently swore in the recipients during the ceremony marking the new legal year.

What’s Next

The newly elevated Senior Advocates of Nigeria will assume their status following the formal conferment of the rank, joining the group of legal practitioners and academics recognised by the Nigerian legal profession.

Bottom Line

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has sworn in 68 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria for the 2026/2027 Legal Year. The group comprises 67 advocates and one academic, Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri.