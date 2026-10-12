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Home Business News LEGAL Full list- names of 68 new SANs sworn in by CJN

Full list- names of 68 new SANs sworn in by CJN

By
Annette Ikponmwonba
-

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 12, 2026

Keypoints

• Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has sworn in 68 legal practitioners as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

• The swearing-in took place on Monday during the 2026/2027 Legal Year ceremony.

• The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee approved the elevation at its 174th plenary session held in Abuja in July.

• The new SANs comprise 67 advocates and one academic, Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri.

• The 67 advocates were listed according to their seniority at the Bar.

Main Story

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has sworn in 68 legal practitioners as Senior Advocates of Nigeria during the ceremony marking the 2026/2027 Legal Year, PUNCH Online reported that the swearing-in took place on Monday as part of activities marking the commencement of the new legal year.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee had approved the elevation of the 68 legal practitioners at its 174th plenary session held in Abuja in July, According to an earlier report, the newly elevated SANs comprise 67 advocates and one academic, Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri.

The names of the 67 advocates, listed according to their seniority at the Bar, are:

Full List of the 67 Advocates

  1. Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu
  2. Jude Chukwuemeka Okafor
  3. Godwill Achibong Umoh
  4. Sunday Samuel Obende
  5. Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe
  6. Jimson Ejovi Okodaso
  7. Olalekan Lawrence Bade-John
  8. Olaotan Thomas Olusegun
  9. Philemeon Audu Daffi
  10. Adenrele David Adegborioye
  11. James Eromosele Agbonhese
  12. Alexander Nduka Muoka
  13. Onome Okodiya
  14. Emmanuel Akunke Akomaye
  15. Ikhide Ehighelua
  16. Mas’ud Mobolaji Alabelewe
  17. Ogunmuyiwa Olayinka Balogun
  18. Anthony Auditz Iroagalachi
  19. Mohammed Tajudeen Mohammed
  20. Odion Peter Odia
  21. Gbemiga Adaramola
  22. Moses Okoh Onyilokwu
  23. Charles Azubuike Obodozie
  24. Hakeem Obafemi Agaba
  25. Bimbo Felix Atilola
  26. Okechukwu Steve Emelieze
  27. Joshua Demilade Olaniyan
  28. Igonikon Abiola Adekunle
  29. Christian Nnadozie Nwokorie
  30. Sadiku Momoh Ilegieuno
  31. Sarafa Kolawole Idowu
  32. Olujoke Enitan Aliu
  33. Oliver Onyenucheya Amuzie
  34. Adebisi Emmanuel Adeniyi
  35. Faruk Abdullah
  36. Sagir Gezawa Suleiman
  37. Ifeanyi Godwin Ezeuko
  38. Adebayo Folorunsho Ologe
  39. Sabiu Gumba Adamu
  40. Eric Keme-Egolukumor Omare
  41. Soibi Ideriah Ovia
  42. Somina Peter Johnbull
  43. Chinedum Ikenna Umeche
  44. Emmanuel Eghiegba Ekhasemomhe
  45. Mohammed El-Hassan Sheriff
  46. Junaidu Bello Marshall
  47. Olawale Sunday Fapohunda
  48. Adebiyi Alaba Adetoboye
  49. Senior Sulyman Ibrahim
  50. Agba Eimunjeze
  51. Ayobamidele Oyekunle Akande
  52. Adetunji Taiwo Adedoyin Adeniyi
  53. Olamide Moigbotoluwa Adekunle
  54. Umaru Yunusa
  55. Akorede Habeeb Lawal
  56. Darlington Nnabuike Ozurumba
  57. Nnaemeka Francis Patrick Egonu
  58. Kayode Orire Omosehin
  59. Mitchel Akinrinsola Aribisala
  60. Bolu Agbaje Akadri
  61. Oluwaseun Asimiyu Alao
  62. Olugbenga Olusanya Ajala
  63. Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja
  64. Afees Hassan Adebayo
  65. Mohammed Abiodun Adelodun
  66. Jonathan Akintola Makinde
  67. Olajide Salami

The academic elevated to the rank is Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri.

The Issues

The conferment of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria rank is a significant professional recognition within the country’s legal profession. The elevation recognises legal practitioners and academics who have met the relevant criteria for the prestigious title.

What’s Being Said

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee approved the 68 appointments at its plenary session in Abuja in July. The Chief Justice subsequently swore in the recipients during the ceremony marking the new legal year.

What’s Next

The newly elevated Senior Advocates of Nigeria will assume their status following the formal conferment of the rank, joining the group of legal practitioners and academics recognised by the Nigerian legal profession.

Bottom Line

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has sworn in 68 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria for the 2026/2027 Legal Year. The group comprises 67 advocates and one academic, Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri.

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