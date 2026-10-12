Women exporters report business growth and secure orders from international markets

By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | October 12th 2026

KEY POINTS

-Beneficiaries of the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund report business expansion and improved access to international markets.

-Oyinespecial founder Rashidat Umar says a $5,000 grant helped improve productivity, certification, packaging and export readiness.

-Annystar Beauty World Ltd. founder Eke Obianuju reports an 80 per cent increase in income following business digitalisation.

-Annystar has received and fulfilled two orders from Canada.

-Beneficiaries call for improved shipping partnerships and additional investment to support further expansion.

MAIN STORY

Women-owned businesses supported by the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund have reported increased productivity, higher income and improved access to international markets following financial and digital support.

Two beneficiaries of the programme, Rashidat Umar, founder of Oyinespecial, and Eke Obianuju, founder of Annystar Beauty World Ltd., said the assistance had helped them strengthen their operations and reach new customers.

Umar, who received $5,000 from the fund, said the grant enabled her business to address export documentation, international certification, standardisation, branding and equipment needs.

She said the support had improved productivity, expanded operations and enhanced product packaging to meet international market requirements.

“Since receiving the fund, we have recorded increase in productivity and expansion, with new packaging and additional certification for the international market,” Umar said.

According to her, the business recorded a 30 per cent increase in performance, alongside improvements in staff capacity.

She added that the programme had created opportunities for international business connections, networking with industry experts and participation in trade missions.

Umar, however, called for partnerships with logistics and shipping companies to make it easier for women exporters to move their products abroad and reduce the costs of accessing foreign markets.

Obianuju, another recipient who received $5,000, said she used the grant to digitalise Annystar Beauty World and launch its website.

She explained that the business operated as a sole proprietorship before receiving the funding but had since been converted into a limited liability company.

“We have structured our business digitally and inaugurated our website. Before the WEIDE Fund, we were doing business in the analogue way,” she said.

Obianuju said the changes had increased the company’s income by 80 per cent and enabled it to employ additional workers to meet rising customer demand.

She also disclosed that Annystar had recently received two orders from Canada and completed delivery to the customers.

“We are excited about this feat and look forward to more international orders,” she added.

She described the launch of the company’s website as a major achievement made possible by the grant and called for further support from investors willing to finance small and medium-sized enterprises.

The WEIDE Fund provides financial assistance, digital tools and access to international markets for women entrepreneurs.

In Nigeria, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) disbursed the funding to selected women entrepreneurs to strengthen their businesses and increase their participation in global trade.

THE ISSUES

Access to funding and digital infrastructure can help women-owned businesses improve their operations and connect with customers beyond Nigeria. The experiences reported by the two beneficiaries highlight the role of grants in supporting export documentation, product certification, online business development and employment.

However, the beneficiaries also identified barriers to further growth. Umar pointed to shipping and logistics costs, while Obianuju called for additional investment to expand her business.

Addressing these needs could help participating businesses sustain their growth and serve more international customers.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Since receiving the fund, we have recorded increase in productivity and expansion, with new packaging and additional certification for the international market.”

“We have structured our business digitally and inaugurated our website. Before the WEIDE Fund, we were doing business in the analogue way.”

“We are excited about this feat and look forward to more international orders.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The beneficiaries are seeking further opportunities to expand their businesses through international market connections, more affordable shipping arrangements and additional investment.

Their ability to sustain growth will depend partly on securing new customers, meeting export requirements and managing the costs associated with international trade.

BOTTOM LINE

The WEIDE Fund beneficiaries report that the grants have helped improve productivity, digitalise operations and increase access to foreign markets. While Annystar Beauty World has reported an 80 per cent rise in income and fulfilled two Canadian orders, the businesses are seeking further support to sustain and expand their operations.