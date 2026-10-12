Mbah, Nnaji lead 16 candidates on INEC’s Enugu governorship list

By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | October 12th 2026

KEY POINTS

-INEC has published the final list of 16 candidates for the 2027 Enugu governorship election.

-Incumbent Governor Peter Mbah will contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

-Former minister Uchenna Nnaji is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

-Former Federal Permanent Secretary Chinyeaka Ohaa is among the other contenders.

-The candidates represent 16 political parties in the race to govern Enugu State.

MAIN STORY

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, former minister Uchenna Nnaji and former Federal Permanent Secretary Chinyeaka Ohaa are among 16 candidates cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 governorship election in Enugu State.

The final list, displayed at INEC’s Enugu headquarters on Sunday, contains the candidates’ personal credentials and identifies those seeking to occupy the state’s Government House after the election.

Mbah, who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), will face Nnaji, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Ohaa, who is contesting under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Other candidates on the list include Chief Obodoeze Ocho of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Edwin Alor of Accord, Prof. Jehu Nnaji of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Okwudilichukwu Ugwu of the Labour Party (LP).

The remaining contenders are Nnamdi Ugwu of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Anthony Udeani of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Afamefuna Ani of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Elvis Ugwoke of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Friday Iloka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Nnamdi Omeje of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Also listed are Ken Ikeh of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Chief Obioma Nnamani of the Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT) Party and Ndubuisi Okonkwo of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

With 16 candidates in the race, Mbah faces 15 challengers seeking to take control of the state government.

The candidates have begun engaging stakeholders and elder statesmen across the state as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 election.

Mbah is expected to campaign on his administration’s projects, programmes and social interventions as he seeks another term in office.

Government sources have identified projects and social interventions as strengths of the incumbent administration ahead of the contest.

THE ISSUES

The publication of the final list establishes the field of candidates for the Enugu governorship election and sets out the political parties represented in the contest.

Mbah’s re-election bid will place his administration’s record at the centre of the campaign, while the opposition candidates will seek to present their own programmes to voters.

The number of candidates also means the contest will involve parties with different platforms and political structures. The candidates’ policy proposals and campaign messages will be important areas of focus as the election approaches.

WHAT’S NEXT

The candidates are expected to continue their statewide campaigns and engagements with voters, community leaders and other stakeholders ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Mbah is expected to highlight his administration’s projects and social interventions, while his challengers will have opportunities to present their policies and make their cases to the electorate.

BOTTOM LINE

INEC’s final list features 16 candidates for the 2027 Enugu governorship election, with incumbent Governor Peter Mbah facing 15 challengers. The contest will determine who governs the state after the election.