FULL LIST: Dembele Tops 2025 Ballon d’Or Nominees Following PSG’s Historic UCL Triumph

Parisians and football fans worldwide are abuzz as the full list of 2025 Ballon d’Or nominees is set to be unveiled next August. Paris Saint-Germain’s epic Champions League triumph has shifted the spotlight onto Ousmane Dembele, who now leads the charge in the race for football’s most prestigious individual award.

2025 Ballon d’Or Nominees Announcement & Ceremony Details

Nominee reveal : Expected on August 7.

: Expected on August 7. Ceremony : Slated for September 22 at Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris.

: Slated for September 22 at Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris. Award categories : Men’s and Women’s Ballon d’Or, Yashin Trophy (goalkeeper), Kopa Trophy (young player), and Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer).

: Men’s and Women’s Ballon d’Or, Yashin Trophy (goalkeeper), Kopa Trophy (young player), and Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer). Voting panel: One journalist per nation—100 for men’s voting, 50 for women’s—each naming a top-10 list. The Ballon d’Or award goes to the player with the highest aggregate points.

1. Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

Dembele has enjoyed his most prolific season yet, scoring 35 goals and registering 15 assists, as he spearheaded PSG’s historic quadruple: Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Trophee des Champions. He earned Champions League Player of the Season honours and topped Ligue 1’s scoring charts, securing the league’s Player of the Year award. PSG’s first-ever European Cup win—a 5–0 demolition of Inter Milan—further cemented his candidacy.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

At just 17, Yamal has already reshaped expectations: 19 La Liga goals, 26 assists, and starring roles as Barcelona clinched the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa titles.

His electrifying performance in Spain’s victory over France in the Nations League semi-final drew high praise from national coach Luis de la Fuente, who said Yamal “made a big Ballon d’Or statement”.

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah compiled an impressive 36 goals and 24 assists, leading Liverpool to a Premier League title. Though missing out on Champions League success dents his campaign, his sheer statistical influence keeps him in the upper tier.

4. Raphinha (Barcelona)

Raphinha’s outstanding year included 39 goals and 25 assists, contributing decisively to Barça’s domestic treble. As the club’s most consistent attacker, his numbers speak volumes .

5. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

With 45 goals and 7 assists, Mbappé delivered superb personal stats in his debut Real Madrid season, though Madrid failed to add silverware . This lack of trophies may diminish his Ballon d’Or prospects.

Broader Field & Observations

Other high-profile names expected among the top contenders include Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, and Lionel Messi. Players like Vitinha and Nuno Mendes have also earned acclaim—with Mendes earning particular praise for his defensive dominance in Portugal’s Nations League triumph.

Notably, UEFA and pundit rankings—such as TalkSport and Goal’s power lists—generally back Dembele, spotlighting Champions League success as the dominant factor in a year without World Cup or Euro influence. France coach Didier Deschamps has also publicly endorsed his national star, calling for Dembele to receive the Ballon d’Or “100%”.

Final Thoughts

In a season where European glory carries extra weight, Dembele’s combination of sheer productivity, narrative resurgence, and continental impact positions him as the clear frontrunner.

However, Yamal’s captivating breakthrough at 17 and his international performances have transformed him into a formidable challenger. Salah and Raphinha bring strong cases, albeit with less international glitter.

Ultimately, voters face a choice between experience and redemption (Dembele), youthful genius and consistency (Yamal), or raw productivity (Salah/Raphinha). All paths lead to Paris in September.