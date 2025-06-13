How To Survive & Improve Your Chances Of Survival In A Plane Crash

Let’s not sugarcoat it—flying has long been considered the safest way to travel. And for the most part, it still is. But every now and then, a tragedy like the Air India Flight AI‑171 crash shatters that comfort.

265 lives were lost—mothers, fathers, professionals, students—after the Dreamliner plunged into a residential hostel block barely 30 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The images were horrifying. The loss? Irreparable. But one man—Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British-Indian national seated near an emergency exit—walked away. Alive. Bruised, but breathing. And suddenly, all those safety briefings and “just-in-case” precautions feel a lot less silly.

So, what can we learn—really learn—from this catastrophe?

1. Your Seat Might Be the Dealbreaker

Ramesh, the sole survivor, was seated near an emergency exit. Coincidence? Maybe. But it’s not the first time proximity to an exit has meant the difference between life and death.

Experts—and crash statistics—have repeatedly shown that passengers seated within five rows of an exit have significantly higher survival rates. Why? Because in a high-speed evacuation, every second matters. And in something as chaotic as AI‑171, that split second can be everything.

Window seat or aisle? The aisle offers faster movement, especially in a dark, smoke-filled cabin. And while first class might sound glamorous, the middle-to-rear cabin area has historically shown better survival odds.

2. Always know the Exit points

Let’s be real. Most people treat the safety demo like background noise. But in a crash, muscle memory kicks in—not logic.

Count the rows to your nearest two exits. Vishwash didn’t freeze. He ran. He knew where to go. You might think you’ll have time to figure it out, but AI‑171 reminds us that everything can go sideways in under a minute. Thirty seconds. That’s all it took.

3. Dress For The Flight

In a fiery crash, that cute beach outfit or pair of Crocs won’t save you. Closed-toed shoes? Essential. Long pants and sleeves made of natural fibers like cotton? Highly recommended. Not only do they reduce burn injuries, but they also protect against sharp debris.

Flip-flops, heels, synthetic fabrics—these are dead weight in an emergency. The survivors of other accidents often recall crawling, climbing, or running through rubble and wreckage. AI‑171 tore through a hostel building. Imagine climbing down from a flaming tail section with your feet exposed.

4. Brace For Impact

There’s this grim joke that the brace position is designed to preserve dental records. But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

In real-world crashes—from the US Airways Hudson River landing to the horrifying AI‑171 disaster—the brace position reduces impact injuries to your legs, head, and internal organs. It helps your body absorb shock. Vishwash described being thrown forward before bolting from the wreckage. If he hadn’t instinctively curled forward, it might’ve ended differently.

So yes, awkward as it looks, tuck in. Your body will thank you—if you live to tell the story.

5. Forget All Your Luggages

One of the most heartbreaking reports from the Air India crash came from recovery teams: bodies found clutching handbags and backpacks. Some were still in their seats.

It’s human nature—we grab what’s familiar. But in an evacuation, seconds matter more than sentimental items. Luggage slows people down, clogs aisles, and causes deadly delays. Don’t be the reason someone else doesn’t make it out. The only thing you should be grabbing is your own life. Phone and passport? Fine, if they’re in your pocket. Otherwise—leave it.

6. Listen To The Crew.

AI‑171’s flight attendants were reportedly among the first to perish, seated at the front. But on countless other flights, the crew has been the deciding factor between panic and survival.

Flight attendants aren’t waiters in the sky. They’re trained professionals—emergency responders, really. They know how to open emergency doors, deploy slides, and direct evacuations under pressure. If they shout, listen. If they command, follow. That trust might just be your lifeline.

7. Mental Preparation

Let’s get something straight: being mentally prepared doesn’t mean you’re paranoid. It means you’re aware. In fact, fear often comes from feeling powerless. But knowledge? It gives you a kind of quiet courage.

Before takeoff, take 10 seconds to:

Locate exits.

Note the number of rows.

Remind yourself of the brace position.

Think: “What will I do if something goes wrong?”

Even Vishwash admitted, “It all happened so quickly.” But he reacted. That’s what matters.

Though the investigation is still underway, initial reports suggest the landing gear was still extended and the flaps remained deployed during takeoff. That’s unusual and could mean a mechanical or procedural failure occurred right at liftoff.

We’ll know more as flight data from the recovered black boxes is analyzed. But one thing’s already clear: preparedness can’t always prevent disaster, but it can absolutely increase the odds of surviving one.

Final Words from the Wreckage

The Air India tragedy wasn’t just a statistic. It was real. Messy. Heartbreaking. And yet—one man lived. One.

That’s not to glorify survival. It’s to underscore just how fine the line is between life and death in a plane crash. Your chances aren’t determined by luck alone. They’re shaped by what you wear, where you sit, what you do in those first 30 seconds. So no, don’t fly in fear. But fly aware. As AI‑171 painfully reminded us, preparedness is more than a formality—it’s a chance.