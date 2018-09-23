FRSC Announces Recruitment Screening Timetable

The Federal Road Safety Corps has released its nationwide recruitment screening time-table for applicants who applied for the corps’ recruitment into the different Cadres.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, made the screening time-table available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the FRSC scheduled its screening and physical fitness assessment on recruitment for September 24 to 29.

Kazeem said that the screening recruitment time-table cuts across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory with a total of 57 venues.

He said that the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna, Lagos and Edo had two venues each.

He said: “Enugu, Benue, Kano,Akwa-Ibom, Kwara, Anambra, Kogi, , Imo, Plateau, Delta, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun,Niger, Ondo, Nasarawa, Cross-River, Katsina, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Rivers, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa,Sokoto, Abia, Ogun, Borno, Kebbi, Bayelsa, Zamfara, Taraba and Yobe have one venue each.”

Kazeem urged all successful applicants to read through the screening time-table carefully and note the venue and time for their screening exercise.