FG: Students Can Choose Any WAEC Subjects, Not Limited By Class Track

The Federal Government has clarified that senior secondary school students are free to register any approved subjects for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, regardless of whether they are in science, arts, or commercial classes.

The clarification came after confusion and misinformation spread across social media and schools about the revised senior secondary school curriculum.

In a statement signed by Folashade Boriowo, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education, the government said there are no restrictions tied to subject selection.

According to the ministry, students are not locked into subjects based on their class stream. Science students can choose arts or social science subjects if they wish. Likewise, arts and commercial students can select science subjects. The ministry added that such choices should be made with proper guidance from school authorities, parents, or professional counsellors.

The government also addressed concerns about the subject formerly known as Information and Communication Technology. It confirmed that the subject has simply been renamed Digital Technology, with no change in content and no disadvantage to students.

On trade subjects, the ministry explained that six approved trade subjects exist under the curriculum. However, students can only register for these trades if their schools offer and teach them. Students who were never taught any trade subjects are not required to register one.

The clarification comes as registration for the 2026 WAEC examination continues across the country. WAEC has warned schools to be careful with subject entries ahead of the January deadline, noting that wrong subject combinations have led to withheld or invalid results in previous years.

Education officials said the curriculum is designed to be flexible and student focused, allowing learners to align subject choices with their future career plans.

The ministry urged the public to rely on official information, warning that misinformation remains common during examination periods.