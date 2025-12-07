NGO, Plateau Government Strengthen Child Protection System With Technology

Both Ends Believing (BEB), an international non-governmental organisation, has reaffirmed its commitment to partner with the Plateau State government and other organisations to strengthen child protection systems through technology, capacity building, and policy support.

Silas Gyang, Country Director of BEB, made this known while speaking at the Plateau State Data Review and Debrief meeting in Jos. He said, “Our work is centred on ensuring that every child grows up in a safe, loving family. We emphasise safe and loving because those two are not automatically the same. We want to ensure that the children we support are growing in environments that truly protect them.”

About a year ago, the Plateau State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BEB and the Association of Orphanages and Home Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON) to create digital identities for children in orphanages across the state.

Gyang noted, “Plateau State was the first in the country to sign a memorandum with us. We entered Nigeria in November 2022, starting our work through the partnership with ASOHON. It has been a very meaningful partnership and has opened doors for more access to government support.”

He added that BEB now operates in almost all Nigerian states except Taraba, Kogi, Jigawa, Kebbi, and Sokoto. The organisation has covered 231 orphanages nationwide, documenting the information of 7,140 children, which averages 22 children per orphanage. Gyang also highlighted that the Children First Software is a web-based platform developed by BEB and provided to the government free of charge.

At the event, Plateau State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Caroline Dafur, represented by Rebecca Shaseet, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, emphasised the government’s commitment to advancing child protection and strengthening data systems. She said, “The Memorandum of Understanding is not just a document. It is a promise to ensure that every vulnerable child in Plateau State is seen, documented, supported, and given the opportunity to thrive.”

Dafur commended BEB for providing technical support, computers, printers, and working alongside the state government to modernise the child protection system.

Sandra Chikan, National Northern Vice President of ASOHON, also spoke at the event. She said, “Data is one of the main keys to unlocking care systems and reforms for children. Without it, many of us may just be running around in circles. With accurate data, we can identify gaps, assess work done, and understand the potential to impact more lives for our children.”