Kwara’s Smart City Project Begins As University Construction Starts

Kwara State has officially kicked off its smart city project with the handover of the construction site for the multistorey Senate building of the Kwara State University of Education (KWASUED). The site transfer took place on Thursday, according to a statement by Kunle Gbadeyan, Press Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The university will be located in the First District of the Kwara Smart City in Alalubosa, Ilorin East. The district will also house other major public and private infrastructure as part of the state’s long-term urban development plan.

Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr Segun Ogunsola, said the smart city will consist of 20 districts. He explained that 30 kilometres of the planned 120 kilometres of roads in the first three districts have already been cleared to support the early stages of the project.

While handing over the site to the contractor, MC and T Nigeria Ltd, Ogunsola said the government expects a quality project that will deliver a modern and functional campus for the state.

He described the development as a historic step driven by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s commitment to expanding education and infrastructure. According to him, the smart city will feature residential areas, commercial zones, education and enterprise hubs, health facilities, recreational spaces, and a connected transport system.

Ogunsola added that the governor has also secured 250 housing units from the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and another 100 units under the Renewed Hope Housing programme.

Several officials attended the ceremony, including the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Saadatu Modibbo Kawu; Permanent Secretary of the Housing Ministry, Alhaja Risikat AbdulAzeez; the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye; Vice-Chancellor of KWASUED, Prof Medinat Salman; and the Baale of Alalubosa, Alhaji Sakariyau Sonibare.

Modibbo and Ajakaye praised the governor’s vision, saying the project shows his commitment to education and sustainable development. They described the smart city plan as a blueprint for how Kwara should grow in the coming decades.

Baale Sonibare thanked the governor for locating the university in the community, expressing optimism that the project will drive growth and development in the area.