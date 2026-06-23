France Cruise Past Iraq 3-0 to Tighten Grip on Group I

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, | June 23, 2026

Key Points

Kylian Mbappé scored twice as France defeated Iraq 3-0 in Philadelphia

Ousmane Dembélé added a goal while Michael Olise provided two assists

The victory strengthens France’s position at the top of Group I

Main Story

France delivered a commanding performance to secure a 3-0 victory over Iraq in their Group I fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday night, moving closer to qualification for the knockout stage.

The French side dominated proceedings at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and were rewarded with goals from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. Mbappé’s brace took his tournament tally to four goals, placing him among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot.

France opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Michael Olise threaded a precise pass into Mbappé, who unleashed a powerful left-footed effort beyond Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hassan.

Iraq struggled to contain France’s attacking movement throughout the contest and received an early warning when Amir Al Ammari was booked after bringing down Mbappé during a dangerous attacking run.

A lengthy weather interruption delayed the second half, but Didier Deschamps’ side resumed with the same intensity. Mbappé doubled France’s advantage in the 54th minute after Dembélé capitalised on a defensive error and squared the ball for the striker to finish into an empty net.

France completed the rout in the 66th minute when Olise produced another incisive pass, allowing Dembélé to control expertly before finding the far corner.

Despite occasional counter-attacking threats from Iraq, France’s defence remained composed to preserve a clean sheet and secure all three points.

“We stayed focused despite the interruption and showed the quality we have throughout the squad,” Mbappé said after the match.

What’s Being Said

“The team managed the game well from start to finish. We created chances, controlled possession and remained disciplined defensively,” said France coach Didier Deschamps.

“France punished every mistake we made. At this level, small errors become very costly,” Iraq head coach Jesús Casas said following the defeat.

What’s Next

France will face Norway in a decisive Group I clash that could determine the group’s final standings

Iraq take on Senegal in Toronto needing a positive result to keep qualification hopes alive

Mbappé will continue his pursuit of the tournament’s Golden Boot as the group stage enters its final round

The Bottom Line: France’s blend of experience, attacking depth and tactical discipline continues to make them one of the strongest contenders for the 2026 World Cup title. With Mbappé in prolific form and supporting players delivering consistently, Les Bleus are building momentum at the right time.