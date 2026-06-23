Norway Defeat Senegal 3-2 to Reach World Cup Round of 32

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 23, 2026

Key Points

Norway secured a 3-2 victory over Senegal to qualify for the Round of 32

Erling Haaland scored twice to move into the Golden Boot race

Senegal remain without a point and face a must-win clash against Iraq

Main Story

Norway booked their place in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after overcoming Senegal 3-2 in an entertaining Group I encounter.

The victory marks the first time Norway have won two matches at a major international tournament and guarantees progression with one group game remaining.

After beginning the tournament with a convincing 4-1 victory over Iraq, Ståle Solbakken’s side started brightly once again and created several early chances. Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy produced a remarkable save to deny Kristoffer Ajer before Martin Ødegaard fired over from a promising position.

Norway eventually broke the deadlock just before halftime after a costly error from Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly. His misplaced pass fell to substitute Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, who fired home his first international goal.

The Scandinavian side doubled their advantage three minutes after the restart when Ødegaard led a swift counterattack and supplied Erling Haaland, who finished clinically into the top corner.

Senegal responded almost immediately through Ismaïla Sarr, whose powerful finish reduced the deficit. However, Haaland restored Norway’s two-goal cushion minutes later by converting Patrick Berg’s delivery for his second goal of the evening.

Sarr added another goal deep into stoppage time, but Senegal’s late push proved insufficient as Norway held on for victory.

The result leaves Norway level with tournament heavyweights France as both teams prepare for a crucial final group-stage showdown.

“We showed character and took our chances when they came. Qualifying from the group is a significant achievement for us,” Haaland said after the match.

What’s Being Said

“The players executed the game plan effectively and deserved the result,” Norway coach Ståle Solbakken said.

“We created opportunities but were punished by our mistakes. We must now focus on the final match,” Senegal coach Pape Thiaw said after the defeat.

What’s Next

Norway will face France in a winner-takes-top-spot Group I encounter

Haaland will look to continue his scoring form in the race for the Golden Boot

Senegal must defeat Iraq and hope other results favour them to keep their qualification hopes alive

The Bottom Line: Norway’s emergence as a genuine World Cup contender is gathering momentum. Led by the prolific Haaland and the creativity of Ødegaard, the Scandinavians have combined efficiency with resilience and now face their toughest group-stage test against France.