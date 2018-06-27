Four Teams Set to Lock Horns in GTBank Master’s Cup Finals

Queens College Yaba, Ansar-Ud Deen Girls High School Itire, King’s College Lagos and Igbobi College progressed to the Finals of the 2018 Master’s Cup football competition after semi-final games played at the Agege stadium on Tuesday 26th June 2018.

The semifinals began with matches in the female category; the first game saw 2017 Champions Queen’s College, Yaba defeat Ansar-Ud-Deen College, Isolo by a lone goal. The 2nd semifinal saw Atlantic Hall, Epe lose to Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls’ High School, Itire 3-1.

In the first semifinal in the male category, King’s College, Lagos triumphed over Anwar-Ul-Islam Model College, Agege by a lone goal. The second semifinal in the male category saw an age old rivalry rekindled as Igbobi College, Yaba clashed with 2017 Champions St Finbarr’s College, Akoka. On this occasion however, Igbobi College was victorious with a 2-0 win.

The finals of the competition will take place on Thursday 28th June, 2018 at the Agege Stadium with the games in both female and male categories promising entertainment and memories to last a lifetime.

Queens College has been the dominant force in the female category winning 5 times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017) while Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls High School, Itire emerged winners in 2013. Other past winners in the male category include Eko Boys High School, Mushin (2014); St. Gregory’s College, Ikoyi (2015); Greensprings Schools, Lekki (2016); and St Finbarr’s College, Akoka (2017).