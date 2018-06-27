Nigeria’s Match was a Difficult One – Messi

Argentine footballer, Lionel Messi, who scored the opening goal against Nigeria in the last group D match of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, has referred to the encounter as ‘a difficult one’.

Speaking at the post-match conference shortly after his team beat Nigeria 2-1 at St. Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday, Messi who agreed that the match was balanced praised the Eagles for their gallant and revealed that they had to used pressure as time was running faster.

“It was a very balanced game, we were able to control the first half, we had more possession, they tried to create chances around after the first goal.

“We thought the second half would be similar but they scored a penalty and that made things more difficult, we got nervous, we had pressure as time goes faster,’’ he said.

Messi, who became the third Argentine player to score in three World Cups, following Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta accepted that his side had to battle hard against Nigeria.

He, however, said that they were aware of the threat posed by France their next opponent, saying: ‘‘We know France is a good side and we will find a solution to their antics,’’ he said.