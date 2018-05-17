Former University Don Sues Nigerian Breweries Over Amstel Malta

A former vice-chancellor, Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Prof. Ernest Izevbigie, has taken the Nigerian Breweries Plc. to a High Court in Benin City for alleged deception.

Izevbigie, a Professor of Biochemistry, accused the company of allegedly inscribing misleading information, “low sugar,” on the label of one of its non-alcoholic drinks, Amstel Malt.

The case, with suit number, B/281/2017, was filed at an Edo State High Court before the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Esohe Ikponmwen, through the claimant’s lawyer, Mr. Okonkwo Emmanuel of Henry Idahagbon and Co. (Trinity Chambers).

Izevbigie alleged that a laboratory investigation revealed that the product contained more sugar than the company claimed in the inscription of the brand.

He, therefore, prayed the court to order the company to tender a written apology because he had been injured by the alleged deception even as he claimed that the label was misleading to the public.

Izevbigie said that he had during a medical check-up discovered an increase in his blood sugar level, adding that he had traced the challenge to his regular intake of the malt drink.

During cross-examination by the counsel to the defendant, Mr. L. O. Ogiefere, Izevbigie told the court that Amstel Malt did not merit the “low sugar” label, according to clinical research.

According to him, the drink allegedly contained 10 cubes of sugar as against the 10 and a half to 10 one-quarter cubes contained in other malt drinks. The matter was later adjourned to June 28 for the defendant to open its case.