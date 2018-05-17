Cadbury Nigeria, HKI Train Stakeholders In Healthy Lifestyle

Cadbury Nigeria Plc had announced that it has, in collaboration with Helen Keller International (HKI), commenced training of stakeholders that would drive its ongoing community partnership project seeking to promote healthy lifestyle among Nigerian children and adults.

In a statement, Bala Yesufu, the Director, Corporate and Government Affairs, Cadbury West Africa, said, “Our partner, Helen Keller International, has so far trained 130 participants that cut across nutritionists, agriculturists and teachers in Lagos State, on the mechanics of the programme.

“The training is in phases and we will eventually teach nearly 6,000 children and families in nine schools in Lagos, the importance of proper nutrition, physical activity and gardening through in-school and after-school activities.

“We are embarking on this project in Nigeria to inculcate healthy habits in children from an early age. We are happy to partner with HKI in this initiative that will help improve the well-being of Nigerians,” he stated.

At the launch of the programme in Lagos on April 11, 2018, Mr. Yesufu described the event as a milestone for Cadbury Nigeria because it was the first-ever Mondelez International Foundation-funded effort in the country. He noted that it would further complement the company’s existing corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Cadbury Nigeria joined nine other countries in the Mondelez International family in the initiative that involves a $50 million multi-year commitment to promote healthy lifestyles and address obesity.

Speaking in the same vein, Olukemi Adeyanju, the State Leader, Healthy Lifestyle Project, Helen Keller International (HKI), said, “When it comes to preventing malnutrition, we are not afraid to get our hands dirty.

“We are doing this in Lagos State through the Healthy Lifestyle Project in public primary schools to provide nutrition education, physical exercise through active play, and cultivate gardens for a quality diverse diet.”

One of the participants in the programme, the School Manager, Agidingbi Primary School, Mrs. Olufunke Anjorin, added, “The training is an eye-opener; we are now equipped with appropriate information and skill to grow food in small space, and agronomic practices for better farm yield.”