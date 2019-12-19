Former AGF, Mohammed Adoke Regains Freedom from Interpol

Former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN finally regained freedom from Interpol after one month and a week in their custody in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Adoke was arrested on November 11 in Dubai, by the Interpol immediately he entered the country to seek medical attention.

The Interpol said their action was based on an international bench warrant for Adoke’s arrest issued on April 17, 2019, by Justice Danlami Senchi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

But Adoke had insisted his arrest in Dubai was illegal since the purported bench warrant had been vacated by the same court.

However, having found no reason to continue to keep him, the Interpol and the authorities in UAE, had to release him.

Confirming Adoke’s release on Thursday morning, his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, said Adoke was already airborne on his way to Nigeria.

According to Ozekhome, the former AGF opted to come back to Nigeria.

“He has been released and he is airborne to Nigeria. He has been released because nothing was found against him, nothing incriminating was found. So the UAE authorities and Interpol were forced to release him.

“He opted to come to Nigeria, he could have gone to any other country of his choice. But he is on his way to Nigeria and he will arrive this afternoon”, Ozekhome said.

