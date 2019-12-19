Forte Oil Announces Change of Name to Ardova Plc, Files Notice with Nigerian Stock Exchange

Forte Oil Plc has announced a change of name of the company to Ardova Plc.

In a notice filed at the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the company said the change of name was approved by its shareholders at an Extra-ordinary General Meeting, which held in Lagos on Tuesday.

It said the notice was pursuant to the post-listing requirements of the NSE for quoted companies.

According to the statement, the directors of the company have been authorised to approve, sign and execute all documents and appoint such professional parties as may be necessary to give effect to the resolutions made.

It added that the professional parties and advisers would, without limitation, comply with the directives of any regulatory authority and approve all acts carried out or steps taken and documents executed by the directors of the company in connection with the resolutions.

Source: Stockswatch