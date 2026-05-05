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Home Business News SPORTS Week 45 Pool Result for Sat 9, May 2026, UK 2025/2026

Week 45 Pool Result for Sat 9, May 2026, UK 2025/2026

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Week 45 Pool Fixture for Sat 13, May 2023
Week 45 Pool Fixture for Sat 13, May 2023

Week 45 pool results 2026: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 45 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 45 2026 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 45 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria.

WEEK: 45; SEASON: UK 2025/2026; DATE: 09-May-2026
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1BrightonWolves-:--:-Saturday
2BurnleyAston Villa-:--:-Sunday
3Crystal P.Everton-:--:-Sunday
4FulhamBournemouth-:--:-Saturday
5LiverpoolChelsea-:--:-EKO
6Man CityBrentford-:--:-LKO
7Nott’m For.Newcastle-:--:-Sunday
8SunderlandMan United-:--:-Saturday
9West HamArsenal-:--:-Sunday
10AberdeenDundee Utd.-:--:-Saturday
11CelticRangers-:--:-Sunday
12DundeeLivingston-:--:-Saturday
13FalkirkHibernian-:--:-Saturday
14MotherwellHearts-:--:-LKO
15St MirrenKilmarnock-:--:-Saturday
16Ath BilbaoValencia-:--:-Sunday
17Atl MadridCelta Vigo-:--:-LKO
18BarcelonaReal Madrid-:--:-Sunday
19MallorcaVillarreal-:--:-Sunday
20Real OviedoGetafe-:--:-Sunday
21R. SociedadR. Betis-:--:-LKO
22SevillaEspanyol-:--:-LKO
23AC MilanAtalanta-:--:-Sunday
24CagliariUdinese-:--:-EKO
25CremonesePisa-:--:-Sunday
26FiorentinaGenoa-:--:-Sunday
27LazioInter Milan-:--:-LKO
28LecceJuventus-:--:-LKO
29ParmaRoma-:--:-Sunday
30VeronaComo-:--:-Sunday
31AugsburgB. M’gladbach-:--:-EKO
32FC CologneFC Heidenheim-:--:-Sunday
33HamburgFreiburg-:--:-Sunday
34HoffenheimW. Bremen-:--:-EKO
35MainzU. Berlin-:--:-Sunday
36RB LeipzigSt Pauli-:--:-EKO
37StuttgartB. Leverkusen-:--:-EKO
38WolfsburgB. Munich-:--:-LKO
39AngersStrasbourg-:--:-Sunday
40AuxerreNice-:--:-Sunday
41Le HavreMarseille-:--:-Sunday
42MetzLorient-:--:-Sunday
43MonacoLille-:--:-Sunday
44Paris SGBrest-:--:-Sunday
45RennesParis FC-:--:-Sunday
46ToulouseLyon-:--:-Sunday
47AjaxUtrecht-:--:-Sunday
48ExcelsiorFC Volendam-:--:-Sunday
49FeyenoordAZ Alkmaar-:--:-Sunday
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