Champion Breweries expands African market presence through ART X Lagos partnership

By Emmanuella Opara | November 6th, 2026

KEY POINTS

Champion Breweries is showcasing its expanded beverage portfolio at ART X Lagos 2026.

The partnership marks the second consecutive year the company has supported the contemporary art fair.

The acquisition of the Bullet brand portfolio expanded Champion’s presence across 14 African markets.

Bullet will partner ART X Live!, featuring performances by Kunmie, Lulu and Taves on November 7.

MAIN STORY

Champion Breweries Plc is using its partnership with ART X Lagos 2026 to showcase its expanding beverage portfolio and strengthen its presence in African markets.

The company is presenting a range of beverage brands at the 11th edition of the contemporary art fair, which runs from November 5 to 8 in Lagos under the theme, ‘A New Chapter, A New Decade’.

The partnership marks the second consecutive year Champion has supported the event, reflecting its continued involvement in platforms promoting African creativity and cultural expression.

This year’s participation comes as the brewer expands beyond its traditional brewing operations into additional beverage categories and markets.

A major part of the expansion strategy was the acquisition of the Bullet brand portfolio, which strengthened the group’s presence in the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and energy drinks segments while extending its commercial reach across 14 African markets.

Through the acquisition and expansion of its beverage portfolio, Champion Brands is seeking to broaden its consumer offering, strengthen distribution capabilities and establish a platform for sustained business growth.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Evercorp Industries and Director of Champion Breweries, Eric Idiahi, said businesses had a role to play in supporting creative platforms and providing opportunities for wider participation in African culture.

He noted that cultural expression extended beyond art and music to everyday experiences shared by communities.

Champion’s involvement also extends to the music programme at the fair through ART X Live!, scheduled for Saturday, November 7.

Bullet will serve as the featured partner brand for the event, which will showcase performances by emerging African music talents, including Kunmie, Lulu and Taves.

Curated by Lanre Masha, the programme will bring together contemporary musical expressions influenced by Africa’s cultural and musical traditions.

The company will also host visitors at the Champion Brands Lounge during the fair’s programme on November 6, 7 and 8.

The partnership forms part of Champion’s broader effort to connect its expanding beverage portfolio with cultural and entertainment platforms across the continent.

THE ISSUES

Champion’s participation in ART X Lagos comes as the company pursues diversification beyond its traditional brewing business.

The acquisition of Bullet has provided access to additional beverage categories and expanded its commercial footprint across 14 African markets.

Its involvement in a major cultural event also provides a platform to showcase its brands to consumers while associating its business expansion with African creativity and entertainment.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Culture is one of the most powerful ways we express who we are, where we come from and what we aspire to become,” Eric Idiahi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Evercorp Industries and Director of Champion Breweries, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Champion Breweries will continue its participation in ART X Lagos through the Champion Brands Lounge and its support for ART X Live! on November 7, where Bullet will be the featured partner brand.

BOTTOM LINE

Champion Breweries is combining cultural partnerships with portfolio diversification as it seeks to expand its beverage business and strengthen its commercial presence across African markets.