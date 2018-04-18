Food Network Star, Sunny Anderson to Grace GTBank Food and Drink Fair

Bestselling author and Food Network Personality, Sunny Anderson will be at the GTBank Food and Drink Fair to treat guests to an exciting Masterclass on how to make home cooking easy and exciting.





Known for hosting popular shows such as; The Kitchen, Cooking for Real and How’d That Get On My Plate, Sunny is renowned for a cooking style that combines classic comfort foods along with unique flavours inspired by her many travels. She is the author of The New York Times bestseller Sunny’s Kitchen: Easy Food for Real Life.

Sunny is also a huge football fan and combined her love of food and the sport by inventing Infladium™, the world’s first inflatable snack stadium. She is currently working on more inventions and continues to travel, write recipes and donate time and funding to various charities.

To attend Sunny Anderson’s Masterclass at the 2018 GTBank Food and Drink Fair, which hold on Sunday, April 29th, click here.