FMDQ Securities Exchange quotes ₦7.30 billion SKLD commercial papers to fund logistics expansion

Key points

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited approved the quotation of SKLD Integrated Services Limited’s ₦0.86 billion Series 1 and ₦6.44 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers.

The total transaction value of ₦7.30 billion was issued under SKLD’s established ₦10.00 billion Commercial Paper programme.

SKLD is a major provider of integrated logistics and supply chain solutions in Nigeria, covering fleet management, warehousing, haulage, and distribution.

Net proceeds from the debt issuance will be used to strengthen SKLD’s working capital position, fund operational expansion, and boost logistics capacity.

The transaction was co-sponsored by Mulberry Advisory Services Limited, AIICO Capital Limited, and Apel Asset Limited.

Main Story

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of SKLD Integrated Services Limited’s ₦0.86 billion Series 1 and ₦6.44 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its ₦10.00 billion CP Programme.

The approvals, granted by the Exchange’s Board Listings and Markets Committee, reinforce FMDQ’s role as an efficient market platform and highlight the growing reliance on market-based financing solutions by corporate entities operating in Nigeria’s logistics and supply chain sectors.

SKLD Integrated Services Limited is a prominent provider of integrated logistics and supply chain infrastructure across the country, managing fleet operations, warehousing, haulage, and product distribution. Through these interconnected services, the company facilitates the movement of goods and secures supply chain efficiencies across various economic sectors.

The financial proceeds raised from the combined ₦7.30 billion CP dual-tranche issuance will be specifically channeled toward strengthening SKLD’s short-term working capital position, funding immediate operational expansions, and upgrading its overall capacity to deliver world-class logistics solutions within Nigeria. The debt transaction was brought to the market under the sponsorship of Mulberry Advisory Services Limited as the lead sponsor, alongside AIICO Capital Limited and Apel Asset Limited serving as joint registration members.

Commenting on the capital market entry, Ms. Tumi Sekoni, Group Chief Operating Officer of FMDQ Group PLC, noted that the successful quotation underscores the broadening appeal of Nigeria’s capital markets to corporate issuers operating outside traditional financial sectors. Sekoni emphasized that logistics and supply chain infrastructure remain foundational to sustaining regional economic growth, and affirmed FMDQ’s ongoing commitment to connecting well-structured corporate debt instruments with Nigeria’s expanding institutional investor pool.

Parent company FMDQ Group PLC continues to operate as Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, providing registration, listing, clearing, and settlement services across the debt capital, derivatives, and equity markets through its specialized operating subsidiaries.

The Issues

Securing robust working capital streams to insulate domestic logistics operators against rising fleet management and haulage costs.

Deepening debt capital market frameworks to ensure non-financial corporates can reliably access short-term institutional funding.

Expanding modern warehousing and distribution networks across Nigeria to keep pace with escalating cross-sector supply chain demands.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the economic significance of the transaction, Ms. Tumi Sekoni, Group Chief Operating Officer, FMDQ Group PLC, stated: “The quotation of SKLD Integrated Services Limited’s Commercial Papers on FMDQ Exchange highlights the broadening appeal of Nigeria’s capital markets to issuers across critical sectors of the economy. Logistics and supply chain infrastructure are foundational to sustainable economic growth, and FMDQ Exchange is proud to provide SKLD with a credible and efficient platform to access short-term funding.”

Outlining FMDQ’s broader market development goals, Sekoni added: “This transaction further demonstrates our commitment to connecting well-structured corporate issuances with Nigeria’s growing investor community, while reinforcing the Exchange’s role as a catalyst for capital market development.”

What’s Next

SKLD Integrated Services Limited will deploy the net proceeds of the ₦7.30 billion issuance to scale up its active fleet management and haulage systems.

Institutional investors will track the performance of the Series 1 and Series 2 papers within FMDQ’s secondary trading window.

FMDQ Exchange will leverage its technology-driven solutions to register and list subsequent corporate issuances under SKLD’s remaining ₦10.00 billion CP program headroom.

Bottom Line

By utilizing FMDQ Exchange’s platform to quote ₦7.30 billion in dual-tranche Commercial Papers, SKLD Integrated Services Limited has tapped into institutional short-term funding to reinforce its working capital, expand its nationwide fleet and warehousing operations, and solidify its supply chain footprint in Nigeria.