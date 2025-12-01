Flybird, ERAU Alumni Rally Nigerian Aviation Stakeholders With Network Dinner

Flybird Aircraft Management Services is sponsoring the first alumni network dinner of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) Nigeria Chapter, scheduled to take place on December 5, 2025, on the sidelines of the upcoming Nigeria International Airshow, in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

ERAU is a university focused on aviation and aerospace programs, and it is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, United States.

The inaugural dinner brings together distinguished alumni, industry stakeholders, and aviation professionals to commemorate the university’s legacy and strengthen its footprint within the West African aviation community.

This milestone celebration also marks a century of Embry-Riddle’s global leadership in aviation and aerospace education.

Speaking on Flybird’s role as sponsor, Ahmed Bashir Borodo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, highlighted the importance of supporting initiatives that elevate aviation development across the region.

He said: “Flybird is proud to celebrate Embry-Riddle’s remarkable 100-year journey. As an organization deeply rooted in aviation excellence, we recognise the value of strong professional networks and world-class training.

“Supporting this inaugural alumni event reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing knowledge, collaboration, and capacity-building within the sector. As an Embry-Riddle graduate, I am a product of one of the finest aviation education systems in the world. The training, discipline, and global exposure provided by ERAU continue to shape the highest standards we uphold at Flybird.”

The event features keynote insights, networking engagements, and forward-looking discussions designed to strengthen alumni connections and inspire new opportunities for partnership and growth within the aviation and aerospace industries.

Flybird congratulated Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on its centennial anniversary and assured that it remained committed to supporting initiatives that empower aviation talent across Nigeria and the broader region.

Flybird is a leading aircraft management and private jet charter company based in Abuja, Nigeria.

The company offers tailored aviation solutions, including aircraft Sales and acquisition advisory, Business Jet Charter Services, Aircraft Management, Maintenance services, Unmanned Aerial System (Drone Services) and Aviation Consultancy services.