Fluminense Strikes Late To Secure FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final Spot

Fluminense have marched into the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup after a tightly contested 2-1 triumph over Al-Hilal, in a clash featuring the two most recent tournament runners-up. The Brazilian side clinched victory through a decisive second-half strike from Hercules, ensuring their place in the next round and extending their unbeaten streak to 11 matches.

Both sides showcased their technical abilities in the opening exchanges, though genuine goal threats were scarce. Jhon Arias managed to slip Nonito through the Al-Hilal defense, but the forward couldn’t find the target. At the opposite end, Ignácio was alert to block Nasser Al-Dawsari’s attempt. The game’s early intensity came at a disciplinary cost, with Renan Lodi and Juan Freytes both earning cautions prior to the first-half cooling break — suspensions that now threaten their participation in the semi-finals.

The breakthrough came five minutes before halftime when Matheus Martinelli seized on a loose ball, having snatched it from Facundo Bernal, and rifled a sensational shot into the top corner. Although the Uruguayan protested the interception, Martinelli’s moment of brilliance ignited celebrations. However, he quickly joined the growing list of players set to miss the next round after being booked moments later.

Fábio preserved Fluminense’s lead just before the break, denying Kalidou Koulibaly with a reflex save. A subsequent VAR check also overturned a contentious penalty call against Samuel Xavier, ensuring the Brazilian side maintained their slim lead into halftime.

Al-Hilal came out swinging after the interval and found their reward in the 51st minute. Marcos Leonardo latched onto Koulibaly’s knockdown from a Rúben Neves corner and rifled the equalizer past Fábio from close range. A misstep by Lodi nearly handed Fluminense’s lead back, but Yassine Bounou bailed him out by blocking Germán Cano’s effort.

The momentum shifted again when Moteb Al-Harbi squandered a chance from another Neves delivery, blasting high above the crossbar. Just minutes later, Hercules turned the tide in Fluminense’s favour with a composed finish after his initial shot was blocked and Xavier’s follow-up header landed perfectly for him.

Despite Xavier later being forced off with an injury, Fluminense held firm. Fábio courageously smothered a late attack at Koulibaly’s feet, sealing the win and inflicting Al-Hilal’s first defeat in 10 matches. Fluminense now await their semi-final clash against either Palmeiras or Chelsea, armed with belief and momentum.