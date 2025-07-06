Federal High Court Overturns Suspension, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan To Rejoin Senate

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is set to officially resume her legislative responsibilities at the National Assembly following a decisive ruling from the Federal High Court in Abuja. Justice Binta Nyako, presiding over the case, determined that the Senate’s six-month suspension of the Kogi Central senator was both excessive and unconstitutional, citing its impact on democratic representation for her constituents.

In a video statement shared with her supporters, Akpoti-Uduaghan confirmed her return to plenary on Tuesday and extended gratitude to her constituents for their unwavering support. Nonetheless, the Senate has outlined specific conditions for her reinstatement, including the payment of a ₦5 million fine for contempt of court and public apologies in two prominent national newspapers and on her verified Facebook page.

While acknowledging the Senate’s authority to discipline its members, the court emphasized that such actions must not hinder citizens’ right to representation in a democratic framework. The lawmaker’s suspension had originated from a tense dispute over Senate seat allocations, which later escalated to include serious allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio—accusations that he has firmly denied.

Despite the court’s judgment in her favor, the upper chamber insists that Akpoti-Uduaghan must first fulfill all stipulated penalties before her full reinstatement. Her legal counsel has expressed readiness to comply with the court’s directives, even as they continue to denounce the suspension as a politically charged move.