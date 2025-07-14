Purp Crowned Winner Of Nigerian Idol Season 10

After months of electrifying performances, emotional moments, and unforgettable vocal showdowns, the curtain has finally closed on Nigerian Idol Season 10 and Purp has emerged as the winner. The grand finale, which aired live on Sunday, July 13, 2025, saw Purp edge out fellow finalist Raymu in a nail-biting showdown that tested vocal mastery, stage presence, and connection with fans.

This 10th edition of the music competition began with a nationwide online audition that closed on February 2, where aspiring singers aged 16 to 30 submitted 30-second video entries. From the Wooden Mic auditions to Theatre Week, semi-finals, and live shows, the journey narrowed thousands of hopefuls to the final two: Purp and Raymu.

The final night was hosted by media personality IK Osakioduwa and featured star-studded appearances, powerful performances, and high emotions. Judges Omawumi, Ric Hassani, Iyanya, and guest judge 9ice praised both finalists for their resilience and artistic growth. Ultimately, it was Purp who captured the hearts of viewers nationwide, securing the highest number of votes to clinch the Nigerian Idol 2025 title.

Last weekend’s episode leading up to the finale had been a rollercoaster of talent and emotion. Four finalists —Mikki, Lawrence, Purp, and Raymu— battled it out in three explosive segments: Judges’ Choice, This Is How It Should Be Done, and Viewers’ Choice. In a shocking twist, fan favourite Mikki and strong contender Lawrence were eliminated, leaving Purp and Raymu to face off in the finale.

Throughout the competition, Purp consistently wowed audiences with her vocal range and emotional depth. Her final performances, including renditions of Whitney Houston’s Greatest Love of All and Demi Lovato’s Anyone, showcased her versatility and star power. Raymu also delivered impressive performances, including Alicia Keys’ Fallin and Sam Smith’s Lay Me Down, earning praise for his smooth vocals and sincerity.

As winner, Purp walks away with a life-changing prize package: a brand-new SUV, a ₦30 million cash prize, a DStv Explora with a one-year premium subscription, and a music recording deal that could launch her into stardom. She claims, “This moment feels surreal. I’m so grateful to everyone who voted, supported, and believed in me. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to share more music with the world.”

Season 10 of Nigerian Idol will be remembered not just for the talent it showcased, but for the passion and dreams that unfolded on stage. Fans can relive the finale and past performances on DStv & GOtv Stream and Showmax.