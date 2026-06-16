Five Iranian ships transit Strait of Hormuz after US lifts naval blockade

Key points

Five Iranian vessels successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz following the removal of a United States naval blockade.

The transit included three oil tankers alongside two cargo ships transporting essential goods.

The block was originally put in place by American forces in April to cut off maritime traffic going to and from Iranian ports.

Western forces initiated the initial blockade after regional military tensions escalated into a 40-day conflict starting late February.

Diplomatic teams from Iran, the United States, and Pakistan announced a peace memorandum of understanding to officially end the war.

Main Story

International shipping traffic has begun to resume in the Middle East after five Iranian vessels successfully traveled through the Strait of Hormuz following the removal of a United States naval blockade.

Local media outlets in Iran confirmed that the fleet passing through the strategic waterway consisted of three commercial oil tankers and two transport ships loaded with essential everyday goods. The sudden movement of these ships marks a major easing of maritime friction in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

The American military originally set up the strict naval blockade in April, completely stopping all merchant ships from traveling to or from Iranian docks. This blockade was a direct countermeasure to Iran tightening its operational control over the strait, which followed a series of joint military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iranian targets. Those strikes began on February 28 and continued heavily for 40 days, bringing regional trade to a standstill and severely choking global shipping lines.

A diplomatic breakthrough arrived early Monday when officials from Iran, the United States, and Pakistan announced they had finalized a peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bring the war to an end after weeks of intense negotiations. Immediately following the joint peace announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order to lift the anti-Iran naval blockade, clearing the way for international waters to reopen. Diplomatic teams are now preparing to travel to Switzerland, where the historic peace accord will be formally signed this coming Friday.

The Issues

Rebuilding international shipping confidence along a critical trade route that was blocked by naval forces for months.

Monitoring the removal of naval warships from the strait to prevent accidental military standoffs during the transition.

Ensuring all sides follow the terms of the delicate peace deal before the official signing takes place in Europe.

What’s Next

Commercial shipping firms will start rerouting their cargo fleets back through the strait to resume normal global energy transport.

Diplomatic delegates from the three participating nations will arrive in Switzerland to finalize the paperwork for Friday’s official signing ceremony.

International trade observers will watch the strait on Friday to ensure the shipping route fully opens up to global oil flows without disruption.

Bottom Line

Five Iranian fuel and cargo ships have sailed through the Strait of Hormuz after President Trump lifted a months-long naval blockade, following a successful three-nation peace agreement that will be officially signed in Switzerland this Friday.