By Emmanuella Opara | November 19th 2026

KEY POINTS

Fitch Ratings projects Nigeria’s average monetary policy rate to decline to 21.7 per cent in 2027 and 18.6 per cent in 2028.

The agency expects inflation to ease to 10.9 per cent by 2028.

Nigeria’s GDP is projected to grow by 4.3 per cent in 2026 and 2027.

The CBN’s restrictive monetary policy has slowed credit expansion, according to Fitch.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s monetary policy rate could fall to 18.6 per cent by 2028 as inflationary pressures ease, although borrowing costs are expected to remain relatively high over the next two years, projections by Fitch Ratings have shown.

The ratings agency expects the country’s average policy rate to decline from 25.4 per cent in 2026 to 21.7 per cent in 2027, before reaching 18.6 per cent in 2028.

Director of Sovereigns at Fitch Ratings, Gaimin Nonyane, presented the projections during the agency’s Nigeria Sovereign Rating Review and Outlook presentation on Tuesday.

The forecast follows the Central Bank of Nigeria’s September 2026 decision to reduce its Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points, from 26.5 per cent to 23 per cent, marking its largest rate cut since 2006.

The CBN also reduced the Standing Lending Facility rate from 27 per cent to 23.5 per cent, while the Standing Deposit Facility rate was lowered from 22 per cent to 20 per cent.

Fitch expects the anticipated monetary easing to be supported by a gradual decline in inflation. The agency projects year-end inflation at 15.1 per cent in 2026, compared with 15.2 per cent in 2025, before falling to 12.2 per cent in 2027 and 10.9 per cent in 2028.

Nigeria’s headline inflation moderated for the fifth consecutive month to 14.06 per cent in October 2026, from 14.63 per cent in September. However, food inflation remained higher at 19.13 per cent.

Fitch expects food, transportation and utility costs, alongside elevated inflation expectations, to sustain price pressures in the near term. It, however, anticipates that easing services inflation will provide some relief.

The agency also linked the slowdown in credit expansion to the CBN’s tight monetary policy. Credit growth, which peaked at approximately 95 per cent in February 2024, had fallen to about 16 per cent by the time of the presentation.

Fitch noted that the cash reserve requirement remained at 45 per cent, while excess liquidity in the banking system was expected to maintain tight monetary conditions through the end of 2026.

Beyond monetary policy, the agency projects Nigeria’s gross domestic product to expand by 4.3 per cent in both 2026 and 2027, before moderating slightly to 4.2 per cent in 2028.

It also forecasts that the government’s fiscal deficit will widen to 3.6 per cent of GDP in 2026, before narrowing to 3.3 per cent in 2027 and 3.1 per cent in 2028.

Foreign exchange reserves are projected to cover 6.3 months of current external payments in 2026, declining to 5.9 months in 2027 and 5.8 months in 2028.

Fitch said recent economic reforms had strengthened Nigeria’s policy credibility, external liquidity and capacity to withstand economic shocks.

THE ISSUES

The projected decline in interest rates depends largely on whether inflation continues to moderate. Although headline inflation has eased, food prices remain elevated, while transportation and utility costs continue to contribute to household and business expenses.

The CBN’s monetary easing will therefore depend on sustained improvements in inflation rather than the projections alone. A slower decline in prices could limit the pace at which the central bank reduces borrowing costs.

For businesses and households, lower interest rates could eventually reduce the cost of accessing credit. However, Fitch’s projections indicate that monetary conditions may remain tight through the end of 2026.

WHAT’S NEXT

Fitch expects Nigeria’s monetary policy conditions to ease gradually from 2027 as inflation declines. The pace of any further interest rate reductions will depend on inflation developments and the CBN’s assessment of economic conditions.

BOTTOM LINE

Fitch’s projections point to a gradual reduction in Nigeria’s interest rates over the next two years, but the expected decline will depend on sustained moderation in inflation and the country’s broader economic conditions.