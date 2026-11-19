By Emmanuella Opara | November 19th 2026

KEY POINTS

International Press Centre urges journalists to maintain professionalism and balanced reporting ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The organisation warns that sensational reporting could undermine democracy.

Journalists are advised to give greater attention to women, youths and persons with disabilities.

Media practitioners are urged to verify information and hold politicians accountable for campaign promises.

MAIN STORY

The International Press Centre has urged Nigerian journalists to avoid sensational reporting ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that unprofessional coverage could threaten democratic processes.

The organisation called on media practitioners to prioritise fairness, accuracy and balanced reporting before, during and after the elections, while ensuring that citizens’ concerns remain central to political coverage.

The Executive Director of IPC, Lanre Arogundade, made the call in Yola on Wednesday during an election reporting training programme organised for more than 30 journalists in Adamawa State. He was represented by the organisation’s Programme Manager, Stella Nwofia.

Arogundade said the training was taking place at a critical period as preparations for the elections gathered momentum.

“The media had a crucial role to play in providing credible, inclusive and public-interest information before, during and after elections,” Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of the International Press Centre, said.

He urged journalists to move beyond routine coverage of political campaigns and party activities by focusing on issues affecting citizens, particularly women, and the expectations voters have of political leaders.

“The media played a critical role in shaping citizens’ opinions on elections. Most people vote based on the media reports they read or listen to before elections,” Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of the International Press Centre, said.

He also called for greater representation of women, young people, persons with disabilities and other underrepresented groups in election coverage.

In a presentation titled, “2027 General Election in the Context of Democratic and Accountability Reporting: Scanning the Electoral Environment and Reporting Citizens’ Priority Concerns,” Dr Shadrach Idi of the Department of Communication, Taraba State University, urged journalists to scrutinise campaign promises and monitor politicians’ commitments to voters.

He said reporting citizens’ priority concerns should remain central to journalism, noting that such coverage would help highlight challenges confronting rural communities.

Similarly, Dr Olusola Oludira, who spoke on “Integrating Fact-Checking for Democratic and Accountability Reporting,” advised journalists to verify information before publication.

He identified misinformation, disinformation and malinformation as tools that politicians could deploy during election campaigns and stressed the importance of fact-checking in preventing false information from spreading.

Oludira also described data as an important resource for journalists seeking to produce factual reports.

THE ISSUES

Election reporting can influence how voters assess political parties, candidates and their policy proposals. Sensational headlines, unverified claims and one-sided coverage can distort public understanding of electoral issues.

The representation of women, young people, persons with disabilities and rural communities is another concern. Limited attention to these groups could leave important public issues outside election coverage.

Fact-checking is also central to credible reporting, particularly during campaigns when political actors may circulate misleading information to influence public opinion.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The media had a crucial role to play in providing credible, inclusive and public-interest information before, during and after elections,” Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of the International Press Centre, said.

“The media played a critical role in shaping citizens’ opinions on elections. Most people vote based on the media reports they read or listen to before elections,” Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of the International Press Centre, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Journalists are expected to apply the principles of accuracy, accountability, fact-checking and inclusive reporting in their coverage of political activities leading up to the 2027 general elections.

BOTTOM LINE

The IPC wants election reporting to focus on verified information, citizens’ concerns and politicians’ accountability rather than sensational coverage that could undermine public understanding of the electoral process.