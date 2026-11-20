KEY POINTS

NGX Group says linking African stock exchanges could create a larger and more liquid capital market.

The African Exchanges Linkage Project is expected to make it easier for investors to trade across participating markets.

NGX Group says partnerships and institutional improvements are central to expanding its reach across Africa.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has called for deeper integration of African stock exchanges, saying cross-border trading could improve liquidity and make the continent’s capital markets more competitive internationally.

Its Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, made the call at the 65th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in Mumbai, India.

Kwairanga described the African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) as an important step towards connecting stock exchanges across the continent and making cross-border trading easier for investors and market operators.

The initiative is designed to allow participants to trade securities across participating African exchanges, potentially giving investors access to more markets without relying solely on their domestic exchanges.

According to Kwairanga, stronger links between African markets could improve liquidity, deepen market integration and increase the continent’s ability to attract global investment.

He said NGX Group was also strengthening its institutional structures and processes while pursuing partnerships across Africa and beyond to expand its market reach.

THE ISSUES

African stock exchanges operate largely as separate markets, limiting the ability of investors to access investment opportunities across national borders.

Connecting these exchanges could give investors more options and expose companies seeking capital to a wider pool of potential buyers. It could also increase trading activity by making it easier for investors in one country to participate in another country’s market.

However, linking exchanges does not automatically create liquidity. Investors must be willing to trade across borders, while participating markets need compatible trading systems, clear regulations and reliable settlement processes.

Differences in currency arrangements, transaction costs and regulatory requirements could also affect how easily investors move between markets.

The project’s success will therefore depend on more than establishing connections between exchanges. It will require practical arrangements that make cross-border investment accessible, efficient and attractive.

For Nigeria, deeper integration could increase the visibility of companies listed on the NGX and widen access to potential investors across the continent.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“At the Nigerian Exchange Group, we share the WFE’s interest in strong exchanges that deliver innovative and excellent service to customers and have a broad reach.

“To this end, the Nigerian Exchange under my leadership has been focused on strengthening our institutional structures and processes while expanding our market reach through partnerships and collaborations throughout the African continent and beyond,” Kwairanga said.

He also described the WFE’s annual meeting as an important platform for knowledge sharing, networking and exchanging expertise among market operators.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The three-day WFE meeting, hosted by the National Stock Exchange of India, runs from November 17 to 19 at the Taj Lands Congress in Bandra, Mumbai.

Kwairanga said engagements of this nature help exchanges understand emerging developments and research in global capital markets, while improving the services they provide to investors.

He also reaffirmed NGX Group’s support for the WFE’s work in developing policies and promoting standards for exchanges worldwide.

BOTTOM LINE

Connecting African stock exchanges could give investors access to a wider range of markets and help companies reach more sources of capital. But the benefits will depend on whether the African Exchanges Linkage Project can overcome the regulatory, currency and operational barriers that currently make cross-border trading difficult.