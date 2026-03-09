Fire Incident at Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 9, 2026

Federal Fire Service swiftly contains fire at Section C of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation building in Abuja

Incident occurs Monday morning around 8:00 a.m., with thick smoke visible from upper floors prompting staff evacuation

No casualties reported; cause under investigation as authorities stabilise the scene

The Federal Fire Service has brought under control a fire outbreak that affected Section C of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) building within the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja on Monday morning.

Eyewitness accounts and circulating social media footage captured around 8:00 a.m. showed dense black smoke billowing from an upper floor of the multi-storey structure, concentrated in one wing. Staff members evacuated the affected area as emergency responders were mobilised. The fire caused temporary traffic disruptions around the Federal Secretariat due to the response operations.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Federal Fire Service, P. O. Abraham, who also serves as Head of Corporate Services, confirmed the swift containment in an official statement.

The Federal Fire Service has responded to a fire incident at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation building in Abuja. The situation has been brought under control by firefighters. The Service assures Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm, said P. O. Abraham, National Public Relations Officer / Head of Corporate Services, Federal Fire Service.

The media department of the OHCSF also verified the incident, noting it was limited to Section C and that emergency officials had been deployed promptly.

As of filing, the exact cause remains undetermined, with investigations set to commence once the site is fully stabilised.

What’s Being Said

The situation has been brought under control by firefighters. The Service assures Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm, said P. O. Abraham, National Public Relations Officer / Head of Corporate Services, Federal Fire Service.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation confirmed the fire was confined to Section C and emergency response was immediate.

What’s Next