JAMB remits N1.57bn to CBT centres for 2026 UTME registration exercise

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 9, 2026

Key Points

JAMB remits total of N1,570,671,200 to accredited CBT centres participating in 2026 UTME registration

Payment covers N700 per-candidate registration fee collected centrally to prevent unauthorised charges

Initiative reinforces cashless process and “No View, No Pay” policy for transparency

Main Story

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has remitted N1,570,671,200 to Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres that handled the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration exercise.

The payment, disclosed in an official bulletin, represents the N700 registration service fee collected from candidates on behalf of the centres. JAMB centralises collection alongside ePIN charges and remits funds weekly to accredited operators.

In line with this arrangement, the Board has remitted a total sum of N1,570,671,200 to the CBT centres that participated in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration exercise. This initiative has significantly curtailed abuses and the exploitation of candidates through the imposition of unauthorized charges. It has also entrenched a cashless registration process at the centres, many of which are privately owned, said Fabian Benjamin, Public Communication Advisor, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Under the system, candidates purchasing UTME ePINs register at any accredited centre without additional on-site payments. JAMB’s “No View, No Pay” policy ensures centres receive funds only after verification that registered candidates appear valid in the Board’s system, curbing infractions.

The 2026 UTME registration closed on February 28, with the examination scheduled from April 16 to April 25. Direct Entry registration, which began March 2, closes April 25.

What’s Being Said

The bulletin emphasised the policy’s role in promoting transparency and compliance.

What’s Next