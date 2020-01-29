Fire Engulfs Balogun Market again

Some parts of the popular Balogun Market, located on Lagos Island, are currently on fire. The incident, which occurred two months in the market when goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in a fire outbreak, has claimed five buildings and goods worth several millions of naira.

According to a report, the Lagos State Firefighters are still battling the inferno, which might result in the loss of goods and valuables at the location. In one of the videos of the fire outbreak, some individuals could be seen salvaging the situation by throwing some goods down the buildings.

The reason for the fire outbreak has not been made known by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) but it is being reported that the fire started from a Plaza, which escalated to three other Plazas within minutes. Channels TV reported that the fire has extended to two other buildings.

The fire started early in the morning, at the same time the fire outbreak witnessed in the market in November 2019 started. For now, there is no casualty report.

A growing concern: Just about a week ago, a Timber market in Mushin area of Lagos State was razed by fire. The consistent fire outbreaks in the State have led to some residents alleging the incidences are premeditated acts by unknown individuals.

A social media user, @toondeh, had stated that, “Balogun Market in on fire again. Now I can say this act is premeditated by someone.”

