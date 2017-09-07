Fidelity Bank Donates Hospital Equipment, Renovates Medical Facilities in Bauchi State

Top Nigerian lender Fidelity Bank, is touching lives and impacting positively on communities, pan-Nigeria, with its Fidelity Helping Hands Project (FHHP); an initiative that enables the bank and its staff to carry out Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) interventions.

Last week it was the turn of a community in North Eastern part of the country to benefit from the bank’s corporate philanthropy initiative, when staff of the bank donated hospital equipment and renovated a maternity and child welfare clinic in Kofaran, Bauchi State.

The renovated health centre was unveiled by the bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo in a ceremony that attracted people from the host communities and environs. Okonkwo who was represented by the Regional Bank Head, North-East Region, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Musa Tarimbuka noted that the Bank takes great pride in entrenching the culture of true and responsible citizenship among its staff.

The Bank Chief said government alone cannot solve all of societal problems and called on private sector organisations and corporate bodies to lend their support to government, particularly as it relates to the provision of basic infrastructure and social amenities.

“Giving is a culture at Fidelity Bank and we will continue to encourage this. Under the FHHP initiative, the bank matches 100 percent whatever amount that is contributed by staff to fund CSR projects of their choices. This project was funded by the combined contributions of individual staff members of Bauchi Main Branch of Fidelity Bank” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman, State Primary Health Community Development Agency, Bauchi State, Adamu Ibrahim Gamawa commended the laudable effort of Fidelity Bank. He noted that the bank is an exceptional organisation which has subsequently made it a duty to positively impact on the societies where they have presence.

“Corporate and non-governmental organisations must emulate the pace setting initiative of Fidelity Bank towards promoting societal development” Adamu said.

The ceremony also witnessed the presence of Alhaji Nuru Adamu Jumba; Chiroma of Bauchi who also extoled the bank and promised to ensure that the centre is properly maintained. Under the Fidelity Bank Helping Hands Project, the bank has commissioned quite a number of very impactful projects across all the geo-political zones of the country this year.

The long list of projects funded by the individual contributions of staff members, matched 100 percent by the bank include the ‘Back to School’ Project in Adamawa State, Yola, the ‘Back to School’ project in Maidugari, Borno State, renovation of the school for the blind, deaf & dumb in Yelwa, Bauchi State, provision of In Information Communications Technology (ICT) Centre in Girls Secondary School, Mabushi, Abuja and the construction of a motorized borehole in Hope for Survival Orphanage Home Gishiri, Abuja amongst others.