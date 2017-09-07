LCCI President Makes Case For Made in Nigeria Goods

President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), and Former Minister of Industry of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. (Mrs.) Nike Akande has said the “Patronage of Nigeria made goods will boost the nation’s economy”.

The LCCI President made the disclosure while delivering the keynote address at the 18th Annual Bishop Mike Okonkwo Lecture.

Addressing the theme of the lecture, “Achieving Sustainable Development through Made in Nigeria Products,” the former industry minister addressed key issues bothering on encouraging local production of goods and services.

Here are the top quotes sieved from the lecture:

“For every 5 African, one is a Nigerian”.

“Nigeria is well positioned to play a key role in the world as being rich in human and natural resources”.

“Nigeria has always been dependent on oil for a long time. The decline in crude oil price is beginning to change our developmental tactics”.

“For every foreign good Nigerians buy, they are promoting foreign economies”.

“There is need for Nigerians to patronage locally made goods. The patronage of Nigeria made goods will boost the nation’s economy”.

“As the quality of local goods begins to improve, patronage will increase”.

“There is need to empower local industries. Local industries can act as economic catalyst”.

“There is need to overhaul our importation policy. The federal government should ban products the country has comparable advantage to produce”.