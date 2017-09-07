Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter

The Police Service Commission on Wednesday described as “authentic” the retirement letter of Senator Isah Misau, Chairman Senate Committee on Navy.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Nigeria Police Force on August 27 declared Misau a “deserter”, and accused him of carrying a forged retirement letter.

NAN also recalls that Misau was invited by the Commission to appear before its special panel investigating the genuineness or otherwise of the two letters of retirement emanating from the Commission.

Misau, in a series of interviews with newsmen, accused the Inspector General of Police of taking bribe to post police officers as well as diverting for personal use money paid by private companies for police duties.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, told NAN in Abuja that the committee confirmed that the letter was issued by the Commission.

He said that Misau, who did not appear before the committee, did not give any reason for his absence.

Ani said the retirement letter with Ref. No: PSC 1034 Vol.8/244 was issued on March 4, 2014, but took effect from December 1, 2010.

He said Misau’s retirement followed due process and was based on a recommendation from the Force Headquarters.